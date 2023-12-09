Two-way superstar Shohei Ohtani announced on Saturday that he had signed a 10-year pact worth $700 million with the Los Angeles Dodgers, a decision that comes after he had intentionally kept his free-agent process to himself. That deal is, as the headline suggests, the new higher water mark in Major League Baseball history, surpassing former Los Angeles Angels teammate Mike Trout, who held the record for several years at $426 million.

Earlier this summer, before it became known that Ohtani would require an elbow operation that would prevent him from pitching during the 2024 season, several front-office sources estimated that he would clear the $500 million mark this winter. Clearly that proved to be too conservative.

Nevertheless, CBS Sports has decided to compile the 10 biggest contracts in MLB history, as determined by their total value. That way, when Ohtani does sign, you can quickly and easily figure out where his deal ranks historically.

Below, you'll find the player's name, position, their signing team (not their current team), and both the dollar amount and the duration of the contract. (Do note that you can find a more comprehensive list over at Cot's Contracts.)

Biggest contracts in MLB history (by total value)

Ohtani knocked New York Yankees right-hander Gerrit Cole out of the top 10. Cole's $324 million pact is the largest among pitchers in league history. Trea Turner and Rafael Devers have also inked contracts worth at least $300 million and do not crack the top 10 list.