Latest update all but confirms Indians will start postseason without Michael Brantley
Brantley has not played since August 8 due to an ankle injury
At 37-10, the Cleveland Indians have baseball's best record since Aug. 1, and they've done that without one of their best hitters. Left fielder Michael Brantley has been sidelined since Aug. 8 with a right ankle injury.
On Wednesday afternoon the Indians announced on update on Brantley, and it all but confirms he will not be ready in time for the postseason.
The regular season ends in 12 days. Once he starts running, Brantley still has to go through the process of getting his timing back at the plate. Seems like the best case scenario would be getting him back for the ALCS, should the Indians advance? We'll see.
Brantley, 30, is hitting .299/.358/.445 (108 OPS+) with 20 doubles, nine home runs, and 11 steals in 12 attempts in 88 games this year. That earned him an All-Star Game nod. Brantley was limited to 11 games by a pair of shoulder surgeries last season. He missed the team's entire run to Game 7 of the World Series.
Cleveland is also without center fielder Bradley Zimmer, who broke his hand sliding into first base last month. The Indians traded for Jay Bruce last month to help replace Brantley, and they're also relying on Austin Jackson and Lonnie Chisenhall in the outfield.
