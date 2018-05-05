Leaderboarding: The astounding Hall of Fame career of Albert Pujols by the numbers

Angels -- and former Cardinals -- slugger Albert Pujols has reached yet another milestone in his magnificent career. He has reached 3,000 hits, making him the 32nd player in MLB history to reach the fabled plateau. In honor of the man once dubbed The Machine, let's fire up the ol' Leaderboarding machine.

Right off the top, Pujols is the active leader in runs, doubles, home runs, RBI, walks, total bases, sac flies and intentional walks. He's led the league in runs five times, hits once, doubles once, home runs twice, RBI once, average once, on-base percentage once, slugging three times, OPS three times, OPS+ four times, total bases four times, WAR five times and on and on.

The Rookie of the Year in 2001 has two rings and an NLCS MVP. He's one of just four players ever to hit three home runs in a World Series game, along with Babe Ruth (twice), Reggie Jackson and Pablo Sandoval.

We're off and running ...

[all numbers are for career unless otherwise noted]

Three or more MVPs

Barry Bonds, 7

Yogi Berra, 3

Roy Campanella, 3

Joe DiMaggio, 3

Jimmie Foxx, 3

Mickey Mantle, 3

Stan Musial, 3

Mike Schmidt, 3

Alex Rodriguez , 3

, 3 Albert Pujols, 3

Pujols also finished second four times and was third once. If not for Bonds, Pujols probably has five.

Home runs

Barry Bonds, 762 Hank Aaron, 755 Babe Ruth, 714 Alex Rodriguez, 696 Willie Mays, 660 Ken Griffey Jr., 630 Albert Pujols, 620

RBI

5. Barry Bonds, 1996

6. Lou Gerhig, 1995

7. Stan Musial, 1951

8. Ty Cobb, 1944

9. Albert Pujols, 1935

Runs

20. Paul Molitor, 1782

21. Charlie Gehringer, 1775

22. Jimmie Foxx, 1751

23. Honus Wagner, 1739

24. Albert Pujols, 1737

WAR among position players

16. Mel Ott, 107.8

17. Nap Lajoie, 107.4

18. Frank Robinson, 107.3

19. Mike Schmidt, 106.8

20. Joe Morgan, 100.6

21. Albert Pujols, 99.5

22. Eddie Mathews, 96.6

Slugging percentage

13. Albert Belle, .564

14. Johnny Mize, .562

15. Juan Gonzalez, .561

16. Albert Pujols, .560

17. Stan Musial, .559

18. Willie Mays, .558

OPS

20. Jeff Bagwell, .948

21. Mel Ott, .947

22. Miguel Cabrera, .947

23. Ralph Kiner, .946

24. Albert Pujols, .945

25. Lefty O'Doul, .945

26. Ty Cobb, .945

Total bases

7. Babe Ruth, 5793

8. Pete Rose, 5752

9. Carl Yastrzemski, 5539

10. Albert Pujols, 5517

11. Eddie Murray, 5397

12. Rafael Palmeiro, 5388

Doubles

5. Craig Biggio, 668

6. George Brett, 665

7. Nap Lajoie, 657

8. Carl Yastrzemski, 646

9. Honus Wagner, 643

10. David Ortiz, 632

11. Albert Pujols, 626

OPS+

Tied for 31st all-time at 151: Gavvy Cravath, Honus Wagner, Miguel Cabrera, Albert Pujols

Extra-base hits

Hank Aaron, 1477 Barry Bonds, 1440 Stan Musial, 1377 Babe Ruth, 1356 Willie Mays, 1323 Alex Rodriguez, 1275 Albert Pujols, 1262

Intentional walks

Barry Bonds, 688 Albert Pujols, 308 Hank Aaron, 293 Willie McCovey, 260 Vladimir Guerrero , 250

[Note: LOL on Bonds]

Times on base

24. Joe Morgan, 4422

25. Cal Ripken, 4379

26. Albert Pujols, 4357

27. Dave Winfield, 4351

28. Al Kaline, 4339

29. Gary Sheffield, 4299

3,000 hits, 600 doubles, 500 home runs

Hank Aaron and Albert Pujols.

3,000 hits, 500 home runs, 1500 RBI, 1500 runs

Hank Aaron, Alex Rodriguez, Willie Mays, Albert Pujols, Rafael Palmeiro, Eddie Murray

3,000 hits, more walks than strikeouts

Hank Aaron, Rafael Palmeiro, Stan Musial, Carl Yastrzemski, Al Kaline, George Brett, Rickey Henderson, Pete Rose, Tony Gwynn, Wade Boggs, Ty Cobb, Tris Speaker, Paul Waner, Honus Wagner, Cap Anson, Nap Lajoie, Eddie Collins, Albert Pujols

3,000 hits, 600 home runs, more walks than strikeouts

Hank Aaron, Albert Pujols

3,000 hits, 500 home runs, more walks than strikeouts

Hank Aaron, Albert Pujols, Rafael Palmeiro

Seasons with at least 30 home runs, 100 RBI

Alex Rodriguez, 14

Albert Pujols, 12

Manny Ramirez , 12

Jimmie Foxx, 12

Babe Ruth, 12 Barry Bonds, 11 Miguel Cabrera, 10

David Ortiz, 10

Rafael Palmeiro, 10

Hank Aaron, 10

Lou Gerhig, 10

Seasons with at least 40 home runs, 100 RBI

Babe Ruth, 11 Alex Rodriguez, 8 Sammy Sosa, 7

Barry Bonds, 7

Harmon Killebrew, 7

Albert Pujols, 6

Jim Thome , 6

Ken Griffey Jr., 6

Mark McGwire, 6

Hank Aaron, 6

Willie Mays, 6

40-HR seasons

Babe Ruth, 11 Alex Rodriguez, 8

Barry Bonds, 8

Harmon Killebrew

Hank Aaron Albert Pujols, 7

Sammy Sosa, 7

Ken Griffey Jr., 7

30-HR seasons

Hank Aaron, 15

Alex Rodriguez, 15 Albert Pujols, 14

Barry Bonds, 14 Mike Schmidt, 13

Babe Ruth, 13

We could keep going here, but it's getting long. The takeaway is simple and it's the same as it was before Pujols reached 3,000 hits: He's one of the greatest hitters in baseball history.