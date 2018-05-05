Leaderboarding: The astounding Hall of Fame career of Albert Pujols by the numbers

Pujols reaches 3,000 hits, so let's dig into his career numbers

Angels -- and former Cardinals -- slugger Albert Pujols has reached yet another milestone in his magnificent career. He has reached 3,000 hits, making him the 32nd player in MLB history to reach the fabled plateau. In honor of the man once dubbed The Machine, let's fire up the ol' Leaderboarding machine.

Right off the top, Pujols is the active leader in runs, doubles, home runs, RBI, walks, total bases, sac flies and intentional walks. He's led the league in runs five times, hits once, doubles once, home runs twice, RBI once, average once, on-base percentage once, slugging three times, OPS three times, OPS+ four times, total bases four times, WAR five times and on and on. 

The Rookie of the Year in 2001 has two rings and an NLCS MVP. He's one of just four players ever to hit three home runs in a World Series game, along with Babe Ruth (twice), Reggie Jackson and Pablo Sandoval

We're off and running ... 

[all numbers are for career unless otherwise noted]

Three or more MVPs

  • Barry Bonds, 7
  • Yogi Berra, 3
  • Roy Campanella, 3
  • Joe DiMaggio, 3
  • Jimmie Foxx, 3
  • Mickey Mantle, 3
  • Stan Musial, 3
  • Mike Schmidt, 3
  • Alex Rodriguez, 3
  • Albert Pujols, 3

Pujols also finished second four times and was third once. If not for Bonds, Pujols probably has five. 

Home runs

  1. Barry Bonds, 762
  2. Hank Aaron, 755
  3. Babe Ruth, 714
  4. Alex Rodriguez, 696
  5. Willie Mays, 660
  6. Ken Griffey Jr., 630
  7. Albert Pujols, 620

RBI

5. Barry Bonds, 1996
6. Lou Gerhig, 1995
7. Stan Musial, 1951
8. Ty Cobb, 1944
9. Albert Pujols, 1935

Runs

20. Paul Molitor, 1782
21. Charlie Gehringer, 1775
22. Jimmie Foxx, 1751
23. Honus Wagner, 1739
24. Albert Pujols, 1737

WAR among position players

16. Mel Ott, 107.8
17. Nap Lajoie, 107.4
18. Frank Robinson, 107.3
19. Mike Schmidt, 106.8
20. Joe Morgan, 100.6
21. Albert Pujols, 99.5
22. Eddie Mathews, 96.6

Slugging percentage

13. Albert Belle, .564
14. Johnny Mize, .562
15. Juan Gonzalez, .561
16. Albert Pujols, .560
17. Stan Musial, .559
18. Willie Mays, .558

OPS

20. Jeff Bagwell, .948
21. Mel Ott, .947
22. Miguel Cabrera, .947
23. Ralph Kiner, .946
24. Albert Pujols, .945
25. Lefty O'Doul, .945
26. Ty Cobb, .945

Total bases

7. Babe Ruth, 5793
8. Pete Rose, 5752
9. Carl Yastrzemski, 5539
10. Albert Pujols, 5517
11. Eddie Murray, 5397
12. Rafael Palmeiro, 5388

Doubles

5. Craig Biggio, 668
6. George Brett, 665
7. Nap Lajoie, 657
8. Carl Yastrzemski, 646
9. Honus Wagner, 643
10. David Ortiz, 632
11. Albert Pujols, 626

OPS+

Tied for 31st all-time at 151: Gavvy Cravath, Honus Wagner, Miguel Cabrera, Albert Pujols

Extra-base hits

  1. Hank Aaron, 1477
  2. Barry Bonds, 1440
  3. Stan Musial, 1377
  4. Babe Ruth, 1356
  5. Willie Mays, 1323
  6. Alex Rodriguez, 1275
  7. Albert Pujols, 1262

Intentional walks

  1. Barry Bonds, 688
  2. Albert Pujols, 308
  3. Hank Aaron, 293
  4. Willie McCovey, 260
  5. Vladimir Guerrero, 250

[Note: LOL on Bonds]

Times on base

24. Joe Morgan, 4422
25. Cal Ripken, 4379
26. Albert Pujols, 4357
27. Dave Winfield, 4351
28. Al Kaline, 4339
29. Gary Sheffield, 4299

3,000 hits, 600 doubles, 500 home runs

Hank Aaron and Albert Pujols

3,000 hits, 500 home runs, 1500 RBI, 1500 runs

Hank Aaron, Alex Rodriguez, Willie Mays, Albert Pujols, Rafael Palmeiro, Eddie Murray

3,000 hits, more walks than strikeouts

Hank Aaron, Rafael Palmeiro, Stan Musial, Carl Yastrzemski, Al Kaline, George Brett, Rickey Henderson, Pete Rose, Tony Gwynn, Wade Boggs, Ty Cobb, Tris Speaker, Paul Waner, Honus Wagner, Cap Anson, Nap Lajoie, Eddie Collins, Albert Pujols

3,000 hits, 600 home runs, more walks than strikeouts

Hank Aaron, Albert Pujols

3,000 hits, 500 home runs, more walks than strikeouts

Hank Aaron, Albert Pujols, Rafael Palmeiro

Seasons with at least 30 home runs, 100 RBI

  1. Alex Rodriguez, 14
  2. Albert Pujols, 12
    Manny Ramirez, 12
    Jimmie Foxx, 12
    Babe Ruth, 12
  3. Barry Bonds, 11
  4. Miguel Cabrera, 10
    David Ortiz, 10
    Rafael Palmeiro, 10
    Hank Aaron, 10
    Lou Gerhig, 10

Seasons with at least 40 home runs, 100 RBI

  1. Babe Ruth, 11
  2. Alex Rodriguez, 8
  3. Sammy Sosa, 7
    Barry Bonds, 7
    Harmon Killebrew, 7
  4. Albert Pujols, 6
    Jim Thome, 6
    Ken Griffey Jr., 6
    Mark McGwire, 6
    Hank Aaron, 6
    Willie Mays, 6

40-HR seasons

  1. Babe Ruth, 11
  2. Alex Rodriguez, 8
    Barry Bonds, 8
    Harmon Killebrew
    Hank Aaron
  3. Albert Pujols, 7
    Sammy Sosa, 7
    Ken Griffey Jr., 7

30-HR seasons

  1. Hank Aaron, 15
    Alex Rodriguez, 15
  2. Albert Pujols, 14
    Barry Bonds, 14
  3. Mike Schmidt, 13
    Babe Ruth, 13

We could keep going here, but it's getting long. The takeaway is simple and it's the same as it was before Pujols reached 3,000 hits: He's one of the greatest hitters in baseball history. 

