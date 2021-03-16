LeBron James is now a part owner of the Boston Red Sox. That deal was reported Tuesday as James joined the Fenway Sports Group as a partner. Does this mean the Red Sox are going to become the NBA star's favorite team? Perhaps, but when it comes to baseball, there's a lot of competition there.

Last year, the Los Angeles Dodgers took home the World Series title, and one of the team's biggest fans appeared to be James. LeBron showed his Los Angeles pride as he heaped some praise onto his (latest) city's Major League Baseball squad shortly after he delivered the 2020 NBA title to Southern California.

But despite him rooting for the Dodgers and now having an ownership stake in the Red Sox, let's just say that there is a ton of evidence of his baseball allegiances changing over the years.

Let's break down LeBron's connections to the baseball teams he has been seen supporting over the years.

The Lakers star forward during at least one point in his life was a Cleveland Indians fan. This makes a lot of sense, though. James is an Ohio native, was a high school basketball star there and has played for the Cleveland Cavaliers in two different stints (2003-10 and 2014-18) throughout his NBA career. Shortly after the Cavaliers won their first NBA title in franchise history, James and teammate JR Smith were spotted at an Indians playoff game and were decked out in full Indians gear.

James also has rooted for the Miami Marlins, back when he was a member of the Miami Heat from 2010 to 2014. James was spotted quite frequently at Marlins games during his Heat tenure and donned Marlins hates on a regular basis.

One of James' earliest allegiances was to the New York Yankees. Despite growing up in Ohio, James was a Yankees fan growing up. He admitted in a 2016 interview -- when the Indians faced the Cubs in the World Series -- that he is a fan of "winners," and that includes the Yankees

"I'm a supporter," James said of the Bombers. "I'm a supporter of winners. As a kid growing up, I needed inspiration to get out of the situation I was in. I loved the Bulls, Cowboys and loved the Yankees. Those are winning franchises. I liked them because they gave me hope of being a winner. That's part of the reason I loved those teams but I definitely support what the Indians are doing right now."

James was also spotted in a full Chicago Cubs uniform back in 2016. However, the star forward was doing that to honor a bet that he made with Chicago-native Dwyane Wade when the Cubs and Indians met in the 2016 World Series.

It's fair to say that James support the local MLB team no matter what city he's play in. While he grew up a Yankees fan, James definitely changes his fandom more than most.