Boston Red Sox fans have had a tough few years, from an embarrassing 2020 season to losing their MVP in Mookie Betts, they haven't always received notifications about their team that leave them smiling. Now, an athlete who has given Boston fans grim expressions is a lot closer than many Bostonians would like him to be. But hey, keep your friends close and your enemies, uh, part owning your favorite baseball team.
I am of course talking about NBA superstar LeBron James joining Fenway Sports Group, which makes him a part owner of the Boston Red Sox.
Michael Silverman of the Boston Globe reported that James owns an "undisclosed amount of FSG shares after previously holding an approximately two percent share of the Liverpool soccer franchise since 2011." Fenway Sports Group owns the Boston Red Sox, Liverpool Football Club, and Roush Fenway Racing.
James' business partner Maverick Carter will also become a partner of Fenway Sports Group. James and Carter are FSG's first Black partners. The Red Sox are valued at over $3 billion.
Not only has James crushed Boston Celtics' championship hopes many times in the Eastern Conference playoffs, he also plays for the Lakers, one of the Celtics' historic rivals. And, worst of all for Sox fans, he has been spotted wearing a New York Yankees hat. That won't fly at any trip The King takes to Fenway Park.
As a Bostonian, my sources can confirm that many in the City of Champions not only were surprised by Tuesday's news, but aren't so happy with a rival being associated with their baseball team. James knows how to win, though, so maybe it's not all bad? Wishful thinking for Red Sox fans?
James confirmed the news on his Instagram story, and I think the sock emoji, red circle emoji and baseball emoji are now the most used in his keyboard.
LeBron James’ Instagram story after news breaks that he has become a part owner of the Boston Red Sox: pic.twitter.com/Vs7IWYfHRT— Shanna (@shanna_mcc) March 16, 2021
Other players and fans had reactions as well. Here are some of the best:
Red Sox manager Alex Cora's thoughts:
#RedSox manager Alex Cora asked by #WBZ Jonny Miller about @MikeSilvermanBB report that @KingJames is about to become part owner of the @redsox— Dan Roche (@RochieWBZ) March 16, 2021
Obviously not expecting that to be the first question right after the Sox 5-3 win over Atlanta.
Loved his quick line at the end.😂@wbz pic.twitter.com/JHoP1v8GXd
Boom. Roasted.
LeBron owns the Celtics and the Red Sox… I know bill Simmons puked when that news hit— Boogie Bousins (@bansky) March 16, 2021
Fans had a lot of requests for James.
"One beer, one hot dog, one bag of popcorn, that will be $56.95 please."
reduce beer prices coward @KingJames— brianna pirre (@bsp_13) March 16, 2021
If you know, you know.
Re-open Baseball Tavern @KingJames— Sarah Griffin (@skg_18) March 16, 2021
Should "Sweet Caroline" be reserved for winning or close games? Debate below.
Please stop this @KingJames pic.twitter.com/duTa6yaCIH— Conor Ryan (@ConorRyan_93) March 16, 2021
There were a lot of "owning" jokes. Sorry to the fans of the teams mentioned with sarcasm.
Franchises that LeBron James owns— LeGoat (@iamLeGoat) March 16, 2021
-Boston Red Sox
-Liverpool
-Boston Celtics
-Toronto Raptors
The Goat on and off the court. pic.twitter.com/6lcmGZxu6g
James took that personally, clearly.
LeBron James when he saw me in the crowd at a Celtics game in 2010 wearing a “LeBron Sucks” shirt and Red Sox hat pic.twitter.com/i8dvbqnycg— Alex Barth (@RealAlexBarth) March 16, 2021
Chess, not checkers.
Bron buying the Red Sox and running them right into the ground by trading their best player to the dodgers>>>>>— Trill Withers (@TylerIAm) March 16, 2021