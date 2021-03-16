Boston Red Sox fans have had a tough few years, from an embarrassing 2020 season to losing their MVP in Mookie Betts, they haven't always received notifications about their team that leave them smiling. Now, an athlete who has given Boston fans grim expressions is a lot closer than many Bostonians would like him to be. But hey, keep your friends close and your enemies, uh, part owning your favorite baseball team.

I am of course talking about NBA superstar LeBron James joining Fenway Sports Group, which makes him a part owner of the Boston Red Sox.

Michael Silverman of the Boston Globe reported that James owns an "undisclosed amount of FSG shares after previously holding an approximately two percent share of the Liverpool soccer franchise since 2011." Fenway Sports Group owns the Boston Red Sox, Liverpool Football Club, and Roush Fenway Racing.

James' business partner Maverick Carter will also become a partner of Fenway Sports Group. James and Carter are FSG's first Black partners. The Red Sox are valued at over $3 billion.

Not only has James crushed Boston Celtics' championship hopes many times in the Eastern Conference playoffs, he also plays for the Lakers, one of the Celtics' historic rivals. And, worst of all for Sox fans, he has been spotted wearing a New York Yankees hat. That won't fly at any trip The King takes to Fenway Park.

As a Bostonian, my sources can confirm that many in the City of Champions not only were surprised by Tuesday's news, but aren't so happy with a rival being associated with their baseball team. James knows how to win, though, so maybe it's not all bad? Wishful thinking for Red Sox fans?

James confirmed the news on his Instagram story, and I think the sock emoji, red circle emoji and baseball emoji are now the most used in his keyboard.

Other players and fans had reactions as well. Here are some of the best:

Red Sox manager Alex Cora's thoughts:

Boom. Roasted.

Fans had a lot of requests for James.

"One beer, one hot dog, one bag of popcorn, that will be $56.95 please."

If you know, you know.

Should "Sweet Caroline" be reserved for winning or close games? Debate below.

There were a lot of "owning" jokes. Sorry to the fans of the teams mentioned with sarcasm.

James took that personally, clearly.

Chess, not checkers.