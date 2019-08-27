LeBron James: Ken Griffey Jr. had the 'greatest swing and bat drop' in MLB history

During Monday's nationally televised game between the New York Yankees and Seattle Mariners, a debate ensued on who had the greatest swing in MLB history.

Ken Griffey Jr. was in the booth and he deflected any mention of his name in the conversation, but LeBron James wasn't having any of that. In a post on his Instagram story, James weighed in on the topic and said that he believes that Griffey had the "greatest swing and bat drop" in MLB history.

"You had the greatest swing and bat drop in Major League history," James said. "I know, I get it. That's why I love you. You're super humble. But I'm going to say it for you. You had the greatest swing and bat drop in Major League history."

It's hard to argue with James' logic because Griffey was one of the faces of the MLB for several years as a member of the Mariners. Over the course of his professional career, Griffey hit .284 while blasting 630 home runs and collecting 1,836 RBIs.

Griffey spent time with the Mariners, Cincinnati Reds and Chicago White Sox throughout his storied 22-year MLB career. The powerful lefty had a very fluid swing that mesmerized many fans when he connected on a pitch in the zone.

James has never been afraid to voice his opinion and on this topic, that was no different.