LeBron James went to the Yankees-Indians ALDS game and made a decision

James represented Cleveland, despite his past ties to the Yankees

If you think back to last October, you'll remember how LeBron James and the rest of the Cleveland Cavaliers were a fixture at Progressive Field in support of the Cleveland Indians.

There was no reason to think that would change this October ... except the Indians are playing the New York Yankees in the American League Division Series. James, as the Yankees' official Twitter account pointed out, has been photographed wearing Yankees apparel:

Where, then, would James' allegiance reside? There were theories floating here and there. Like this one, by Yankees pitcher CC Sabathia:

The moment of truth came on Thursday night and -- yup, James was wearing Indians gear right along with the rest of the Cavs:

So, that's that. James is all about the Indians right now. 

