Former manager of the Philadelphia Phillies and Chicago Cubs Lee Elia -- perhaps most famous for his rant directed at Cubs fans critical of his team -- has died at the age 87, the Phillies announced Thursday, roughly a week before his 88th birthday.

"Affiliated with 10 different organizations throughout his distinguished career, he always considered himself a Phillie at heart," the team said in a statement.

As a player, Elia spent parts of two seasons in the majors as an infielder first for the Chicago White Sox in 1966 and then as a member of the Cubs in 1968. Elia, however, is mostly known as a long-time coach and manager. His first managerial job came with the Cubs in 1982. That season, Elia guided them to a 73-89 record and a last-place finish in the National League East. On April 29 of the following season after a 4-3 loss to the Dodgers that dropped the Cubs to 5-14, Elia entered the annals of baseball cultural history with a three-minute profane monologue directed at Cubs fans, who, to Elia's estimation, were too vocally disparaging of his team. It went in part:

"What am I supposed to do? Go out there and let my f---ing players get destroyed every day and be quiet about for the f---ing nickel dime people who show up? The motherf---ers don't even work. That's why they're out at the f---ing game. They should go get a f---ing job and find out what it's like to go out there and earn a f---ing living. Eighty-five percent of the world is working, the other 15 come out here."

Elia was let go before the end of the season, and his Cubs tenure ended with a record of 127-158. The Philadelphia native Elia later managed the Phillies for parts of the 1982 and for part of the 1983 season and went on to resume a distinguished career as a coach in the majors, including several years with the Seattle Mariners.

"Lee was special," Mariners manager Dan Wilson said on Thursday. "Baseball has lost a giant. A great baseball man and an even better human. He was like a father to me and taught me how to be a big leaguer."