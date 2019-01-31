Left-hander Wade Miley, Astros agree to one-year deal, reports say
Miley fills one of the holes in the Houston rotation
The Houston Astros have reportedly signed free agent left-hander Wade Miley to a one-year, $4.5 million contract, according to multiple reports.
The contract includes $500,000 in available incentives (earned either for starts or relief appearances), and Miley has reportedly already passed his physical. Miley, 32, is coming off a 2018 season that saw him finish with a 2.57 ERA and an 5-2 record in 16 starts with the Milwaukee Brewers. He had a 1.23 ERA in four postseason starts (14 2/3 innings pitched).
After signing a minor league pact with the Brewers, Miley was one of the biggest surprises of last season, and CBS Sports ranked him No. 38 on our Free Agent Tracker.
This winter, the Astros needed to fill the holes in their rotation. With Charlie Morton leaving for the Rays, Lance McCullers Jr. out for the season after Tommy John surgery and Dallas Keuchel still a free agent, the Miley signing gives the Astros a fourth starter after Justin Verlander, Gerrit Cole and Collin McHugh.
The Miley signing might come off as if the Astros have passed on Keuchel, but Bob Nightengale of USA Today reports that the team still hopes to bring back the former Cy Young winner.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
How Nunn used 99-mph video to land deal
Access to social media has changed Nunn's career, and it's going to overhaul how baseball finds...
-
Price switches number for 2019 season
The left-hander will switch from No. 24 to No. 10
-
Where the Realmuto trade market stands
The Miami catcher has been one of the most talked about names of the offseason
-
How much each MLB team has spent on FAs
The offseason has been notoriously slow when it comes to free-agent spending
-
The current Bryce Harper market
There's reportedly one club on the 'periphery' for the 26-year-old superstar
-
Clemens' son suing bar after assault
Kacy Clemens and fellow baseball prospect Conner Capel are plaintiffs in the lawsuit