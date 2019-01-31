Left-hander Wade Miley, Astros agree to one-year deal, reports say

The Houston Astros have reportedly signed free agent left-hander Wade Miley to a one-year, $4.5 million contract, according to multiple reports.

Free-agent left-hander Wade Miley signing one-year contract with #Astros, source tells The Athletic. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) January 31, 2019

The contract includes $500,000 in available incentives (earned either for starts or relief appearances), and Miley has reportedly already passed his physical. Miley, 32, is coming off a 2018 season that saw him finish with a 2.57 ERA and an 5-2 record in 16 starts with the Milwaukee Brewers. He had a 1.23 ERA in four postseason starts (14 2/3 innings pitched).

After signing a minor league pact with the Brewers, Miley was one of the biggest surprises of last season, and CBS Sports ranked him No. 38 on our Free Agent Tracker.

This winter, the Astros needed to fill the holes in their rotation. With Charlie Morton leaving for the Rays, Lance McCullers Jr. out for the season after Tommy John surgery and Dallas Keuchel still a free agent, the Miley signing gives the Astros a fourth starter after Justin Verlander, Gerrit Cole and Collin McHugh.

The #Astros, after signing Wade Miley to one year,$4.5 million deal, still hope to bring back former Cy Young winner Dallas Keuchel too — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) January 31, 2019

The Miley signing might come off as if the Astros have passed on Keuchel, but Bob Nightengale of USA Today reports that the team still hopes to bring back the former Cy Young winner.