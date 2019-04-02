Lenny Dykstra responds to Ron Darling's accusation of using racial slurs during 1986 World Series

Lenny Dykstra is not taking Ron Darling's accusation of the Mets slugger using racial slurs during the 1986 World Series lying down.

Darling, now an SNY color commentator, claims in a new book that the slugger directed slurs at Dennis 'Oil Can' Boyd, the Red Sox's starting pitcher, throughout game 3 of the World Series.

Dykstra said "every imaginable and unimaginable insult and expletive in his (Boyd's) direction -- foul, racist, hateful, hurtful stuff," according to Darling. He believes that the slurs Dykstra used were "worse than anything Jackie Robinson might have heard."

On Michael Kay's radio show, Dykstra fired back at Darling and vehemently denied the accusation, even threatening to sue him.

"What he said? That's as low as you go. They're flat out lies," Dykstra said. "...I'm suing Darling, I'm gonna sue him. How am I not going to sue?"

He claims that no one on the 1986 championship Mets team "got along" with Darling and added that he would "drop [Darling] like a red-headed f------ stepchild" if he saw him in person.

Darling, meanwhile, stands by his comments but does feel guilty for not expressing his discontent of Dykstra's actions in the moment back in 1986.

"I do say, if you read the entire chapter, it's really how ashamed about my complicitness in these kind of things that happened in those times where that seemed like the right way to compete," he said, per ESPN. "The right way to get on the opposition. The bench jockey could be anything that you wanted it to be."

Dykstra reaffirmed his plans to sue Darling while talking to the New York Post.

"I'm going to sue him and the publisher," he said. "I wrote a book myself. I had 30 lawyers calling me fact-checking everything. There is not one person to back this up, because you know why, it's not true. It's all a lie."

Dykstra has battled legal troubles over the past year. He was indicted on drug and threat charges in October and five months earlier allegedly assaulted an Uber driver.