Leonys Martin to leave hospital as recovery from life-threatening bacterial infection continues
Martin has been out since early August
Leonys Martin has been dealing with a life-threatening bacterial infection since early August.
Martin seems to be on the road to recovery, however, and is expected to pass another mile marker on Sunday when he's discharged from the Cleveland Clinic, per Cleveland team president Chris Antonetti. Here's a notable quotable courtesy of ESPN:
"To think about the progress he's made over the past week, it's been nothing short of amazing," Antonetti said. "It's beyond a relief, especially given where things were a week ago."
Cleveland acquired Martin on July 31 with an eye on him bolstering its outfield. He played well in six games, homering twice and driving in four runs.
It's unclear whether Martin will be able to return this season.
Cleveland is expected to remain on the hunt for an outfielder between now and September. Recently, injuries and underperformance have left them trotting out Melky Cabrera (77 OPS+) and Greg Allen (56) in right and center field.
