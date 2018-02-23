Let's have some fun with the best pictures from 2018 MLB Photo Day
Baseball players forced to take pictures usually lead to fun for all of us
An important spring training liturgy is forcing major-league ballplayers to their pictures taken for purposes of reference and or civic uplift. The 2018 version of "Photo Day" recently unfurled before us like a lengthy and detailed subpoena, and we're here to provide you with a rather hurried walking tour. So come with us, won't you? Or not. Whatever ...
First, here's Darren O'Day -- who, as a guy named Darren O'Day with a low arm slot, is left-handed no matter what he says -- brandishing a mustache that shall henceforth be known as "Nietzsche's Boomerang" ...
Here's Christian Bale's latest role ...
And here's a role that Christian Bale swiftly turned down ...
Here are three Padres players who, despite all evidence to the contrary, believe in a better tomorrow ...
And here's Dawel Lugo, who appears to know better ...
Here's Troy Tulowitzki pretending to be a pitcher for run and perhaps eventual profit ...
On #BlueJays photo day, Troy Tulowitzki convinces the photographer that he's a pitcher pic.twitter.com/Bgm6iRWG1h— Ben Nicholson-Smith (@bnicholsonsmith) February 22, 2018
Here's Kelby Tomlinson, who sneaked into the boys' bathroom and changed into his favorite team's uniform just before his fourth-grade school picture was taken ...
Here's Sergio Alcantara, who sneaked into the boys' bathroom alongside Kelby Tomlinson and also changed into his favorite team's uniform just before his fourth-grade school picture was taken ...
What's Luis Sardinas vaguely disgusted by?
It's not Austin Brice, that's for sure ...
Pictured above? A mustache that shall forevermore be known as, "The 300ZX with a License Plate That Reads 'The Heart Wants What It Wants.'"
Here's Brandon Leobrandt, who's gone rogue by not tossing a ball in the air or clutching his hands behind him or in front of him -- the latter in case he's thunderstruck by an unexpected groin shot ...
Look at his hands, just floating in space -- contrary the best practices and in defiance of social norms. There's a man with nothing left to lose.
Here's the 2017-18 offseason in one photo ...
Here's a thumb puppet ...
Here are two guys from the NL Central about to be struck in the mug by low-spin fastballs ...
Here's Andrew McCutchen standing next to an industrial washing machine ...
If you squint, it sort of looks like there's a loaf of bread on top of the washing machine, which is pretty cool.
Here's Luis Castillo and his hat, which has its own orbit and houses the precious hatchlings of every living bird ...
Is he flipping off the photographer from behind his glove in the photo at left? Of course not. What a question.
What will Jared Hughes do?
Jared Hughes will kill your stupid face if you don't stop that right now. I'm serious. Stop it. Jared Hughes would like you to know that tiny boats should stay near the shore. Dude, stop.
Why are the Phillies weird?
That's one reason.
Why are the Phillies doing all right when it comes to doing all right?
Because of JD Hammer, who looks like a man named "JD Hammer."
There comes a point in every post at which the author and the audience are equally tired of the endeavor in question. People, that happened a long time ago.
