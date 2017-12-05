Let’s look at some Miles Mikolas highlights! - A Hunt and Peck

Because why not?

I was in the middle of writing a Miles Mikolas rumor post when the Cardinals went ahead and decided to make it official. It is already on Wikipedia and everything:

Do not worry - I already have my best people looking into this “Lizard King”.

The good news for you all is now you will be graced with two posts from me today! This one will still feature Miles Mikolas, but since I have no more to really say about him, let’s just let his highlights speak for me, shall we?

@lastoneformiles



Mikolas pitcher's curve is on the fifth rank! Congratulations to Mikolas pitcher. pic.twitter.com/Asa8fKqeb9 — ¨̮ ｻﾞ ｯ ｷ ｰ ⊿ ¨̮ (@Giantsfan_kenta) December 4, 2017

I included the last video solely for this comment:

So there you go! Check out my post from earlier if you want to know more about Miles Mikolas, and definitely check out this article by Jeff Sullivan of Fangraphs.

There’s Another Starting Pitcher Coming Over From Japan | FanGraphs Baseball

The Cardinals sign a pitcher from Japan not named Shohei Ohtani | Viva El Birdos

Miles Mikolas Is Signing With the Cardinals | FanGraphs Baseball

what else is going on in baseball...

Giants meet with Shohei Ohtani per source | MLB.com

Altuve, Watt are SI Sportspersons of the Year | MLB.com

Aaron Judge sets 2017 Statcast barrel record | MLB.com

Giancarlo Stanton pondering his future home | MLB.com

This guy's Ichiro impression is so good he might actually be Ichiro | MLB.com

The Dodgers Should Pursue Giancarlo Stanton | FanGraphs Baseball

The Shohei Ohtani Finals: The Case for San Diego | FanGraphs Baseball

Shohei Ohtani rumors: ranking the 7 finalists | SBNation.com

what the cardinals are up to...

With a compelling offer to Marlins, Cardinals await Stanton's decision | Derrick Goold: Bird Land | stltoday.com

Cardinals out of the running for Ohtani but still pursuing Stanton | St. Louis Cardinals | stltoday.com

Cardinals Have Done Everything They Can to Land Stanton According to Insider | 101Sports.com

Stanton Saga Ending? Reports Have Marlins Interested in Wacha, Alcantara, Martinez | 101Sports.com

KNOW THINE ENEMY...

the nl central

Joey Votto revealed that his brother still holds a grudge from their days playing in the backyard | MLB.com

Milwaukee Brewers Free Agent Targets: Lance Lynn | Brew Crew Ball

Pirates interested in lefty reliever Xavier Cedeno? | Bucs Dugout

Tweet or e-mail me links @lil_scooter93 or at lil_scooter93 AT msn DOT com!