Let’s look at some Miles Mikolas highlights! - A Hunt and Peck
Because why not?
I was in the middle of writing a Miles Mikolas rumor post when the Cardinals went ahead and decided to make it official. It is already on Wikipedia and everything:
Do not worry - I already have my best people looking into this “Lizard King”.
The good news for you all is now you will be graced with two posts from me today! This one will still feature Miles Mikolas, but since I have no more to really say about him, let’s just let his highlights speak for me, shall we?
@lastoneformiles @Fearless_Charm— NPB外国人選手好きのtweet (@CPMMAF) August 1, 2017
Miles is like Aaron Judge!!!!!!
Great Power pic.twitter.com/BP0L3niXR0
@lastoneformiles— ¨̮ ｻﾞ ｯ ｷ ｰ ⊿ ¨̮ (@Giantsfan_kenta) December 4, 2017
Mikolas pitcher's curve is on the fifth rank! Congratulations to Mikolas pitcher. pic.twitter.com/Asa8fKqeb9
I included the last video solely for this comment:
So there you go! Check out my post from earlier if you want to know more about Miles Mikolas, and definitely check out this article by Jeff Sullivan of Fangraphs.
