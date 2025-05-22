Boston Red Sox reliever Liam Hendriks posted on social media that he and his wife recently received death threats.

Hendriks made the allegations via Instagram story. His post read as follows:

"Just as an FYI: "Threats against me and my wife's life are horrible and cruel. "You need help. "Leaving comments and telling me to commit suicide and how you wish I died from cancer is disgusting and vile. "Maybe you should step back and reevaluate your life's purpose before hiding behind a screen and attacking players and their families. "Whether you do it from your 'fake accounts' or are dumb enough to do it from your real account. "I think I speak for all players who have had to deal with this in their career when I say: "Enough is enough."

Hendriks made his post on Thursday before his team's game against the Baltimore Orioles was rained out, one day after he expressed some frustration with his role and usage to Alex Speier of the Boston Globe.

Hendriks, 36, signed with Boston prior to the 2024 season but missed all of last season after undergoing Tommy John surgery in August of 2023. He returned to the mound on April 20 of this year. He's struggled thus far in his comeback season, as he's pitched to a 5.56 ERA with 11 strikeouts and six walks in 11 ⅓ innings for the Red Sox. From 2019-23, Hendriks was one of the best relievers in baseball, pitching to a 2.26 ERA while striking out 350 batters in 239 innings.

A three-time All-Star, Hendriks is also a cancer survivor.

As for the Red Sox, they enter Thursday's slate with a record of 25-26 and in third place in the American League East. They trail the first-place New York Yankees by six games.