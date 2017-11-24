Lions QB Matt Stafford uses ‘Verlander’ for audible
Stafford called a play named after the former Tiger
What were you doing on Thursday? If your family is like most, you were watching the Lions lose to the Vikings 30-23 while you overstuffed yourself. If you payed close attention in the third quarter, you may have heard a familiar name — that of former Tigers star Justin Verlander.
Matthew Stafford called out a play around the 11:30 mark called “Verlander,” and the World Series Champion posted about it on Twitter.
Pretty awesome! Thanks for the love @Lions and Stafford. #alwaysreppinDetroit pic.twitter.com/PDZWAnQR4U— Justin Verlander (@JustinVerlander) November 23, 2017
Of course, in a jam-packed stadium you can’t always hear the quarterback well, and JV joked that perhaps his name wasn’t what Stafford said.
I hear Verlander. . But seriously, which one is it?! Hahaha. #soconfused. #verlander #urlacher— Justin Verlander (@JustinVerlander) November 23, 2017
He even crowdsourced for an answer.
Wondering... for a friend. What did Stafford say??— Justin Verlander (@JustinVerlander) November 23, 2017
We’re pretty sure he said “Verlander,” based on Stafford’s history. Back in September he called out a play named for his high school baseball teammate Clayton Kershaw.
