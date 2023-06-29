New York Yankees right-hander Domingo Germán threw the 24th perfect game in Major League Baseball history on Wednesday night against the Oakland Athletics (box score). It was the fourth perfect game in Yankees franchise history, breaking a tie with the Chicago White Sox for the most of any single organization.
Here's a rundown of the three previous perfect games in Yankees history:
- Don Larsen: October 8, 1956 (Brooklyn Dodgers): Larsen's gem has endured as the first and only perfect game and no-hitter thrown in World Series history.
- David Wells: May 17, 1998 (Minnesota Twins): Wells' perfect game was the first in the modern era for the Yankees, as well as the 15th in MLB history.
- David Cone: July 18, 1999 (Montreal Expos): Cone's perfecto was the first in interleague play history. It fell on Yogi Berra Day, which was fitting since it saw the aforementioned Larsen throw out the first pitch.
Germán, 30, has had an uneven season. He entered the night with a 5.10 ERA (81 ERA+) and a 2.76 strikeout-to-walk ratio in his first 14 starts. Earlier this year, he was suspended for 10 games after violating MLB's policy on grip-enhancing substances. Nevertheless, he mowed down the Athletics on Wednesday, striking out nine batters on 99 pitches (72 of them strikes).
Here's a complete list of perfect games in MLB history:
- Lee Richmond (Worcester Ruby Legs): June 12, 1880 vs. Cleveland Blues
- Monte Ward (Providence Grays): June 17, 1880 vs. Buffalo Bisons
- Cy Young (Boston Pilgrims): May 5, 1904 vs. Philadelphia Athletics
- Addie Joss (Cleveland Naps): October 2, 1908 vs. Chicago White Sox
- Charlie Robertson (Chicago White Sox): April 30, 1922 vs. Detroit Tigers
- Don Larsen (New York Yankees): October 8, 1956 vs. Brooklyn Dodgers
- Jim Bunning (Philadelphia Phillies): June 21, 1964 vs. New York Mets
- Sandy Koufax (Los Angeles Dodgers): September 9, 1965 vs. Chicago Cubs
- Catfish Hunter (Oakland Athletics): May 8, 1968 vs. Minnesota Twins
- Len Barker (Cleveland): May 15, 1981 vs. Toronto Blue Jays
- Mike Witt (California Angels): September 30, 1984 vs. Texas Rangers
- Tom Browning (Cincinnati Reds): September 16, 1988 vs. Los Angeles Dodgers
- Dennis Martinez (Montreal Expos): July 28, 1991 vs. Los Angeles Dodgers
- Kenny Rogers (Texas Rangers): July 28, 1994 vs. California Angels
- David Wells (New York Yankees): May 17, 1998 vs. Minnesota Twins
- David Cone (New York Yankees): July 18, 1999 vs. Montreal Expos
- Randy Johnson (Arizona Diamondbacks): May 18, 2004 vs. Atlanta Braves
- Mark Buehrle (Chicago White Sox): July 23, 2009 vs. Tampa Bay Rays
- Dallas Braden (Oakland Athletics): May 9, 2010 vs. Tampa Bay Rays
- Roy Halladay (Philadelphia Phillies): May 29, 2010 vs. Florida Marlins
- Philip Humber (Chicago White Sox): April 21, 2012 vs. Seattle Mariners
- Matt Cain (San Francisco Giants): June 13, 2012 vs. Houston Astros
- Félix Hernández (Seattle Mariners): August 15, 2012 vs. Tampa Bay Rays
The Yankees and Athletics will conclude their series on Thursday afternoon. Clarke Schmidt is expected to receive the start for New York.