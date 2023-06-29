New York Yankees right-hander Domingo Germán threw the 24th perfect game in Major League Baseball history on Wednesday night against the Oakland Athletics (box score). It was the fourth perfect game in Yankees franchise history, breaking a tie with the Chicago White Sox for the most of any single organization.

Here's a rundown of the three previous perfect games in Yankees history:

Don Larsen: October 8, 1956 (Brooklyn Dodgers): Larsen's gem has endured as the first and only perfect game and no-hitter thrown in World Series history. David Wells: May 17, 1998 (Minnesota Twins): Wells' perfect game was the first in the modern era for the Yankees, as well as the 15th in MLB history. David Cone: July 18, 1999 (Montreal Expos): Cone's perfecto was the first in interleague play history. It fell on Yogi Berra Day, which was fitting since it saw the aforementioned Larsen throw out the first pitch.

Germán, 30, has had an uneven season. He entered the night with a 5.10 ERA (81 ERA+) and a 2.76 strikeout-to-walk ratio in his first 14 starts. Earlier this year, he was suspended for 10 games after violating MLB's policy on grip-enhancing substances. Nevertheless, he mowed down the Athletics on Wednesday, striking out nine batters on 99 pitches (72 of them strikes).

Here's a complete list of perfect games in MLB history:

The Yankees and Athletics will conclude their series on Thursday afternoon. Clarke Schmidt is expected to receive the start for New York.