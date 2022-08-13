The Little League Baseball World Series is celebrating its 75th anniversary this year and will do so in a slightly different format with an expanded field. The event is set to take place in Williamsport, Pa. from Aug. 17 to 28.

There will be four additional teams this year -- two in each bracket -- which expands the competition to a total of 20, making it the largest field the tournament has ever hosted. Half of the teams will be from the United States, and the other half will come from countries all around the world.

International teams will be participating for the first time since 2019. The 2020 LLWS was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Only U.S. teams were allowed to participate in 2021 when Taylor North Little League from Michigan won the championship. Fans will also be welcomed back on the stands this year, as only a limited number of family members were allowed in the stands in 2021 for COVID-19 safety precautions.

International teams tend to do well in the LLWS. Chinese Taipei holds the record with 17 titles and Japan is second with a total of 11. Japan has been dominating lately, as five of those titles have happened since 2010. When it comes to the US, California holds the most tiles with seven.

Here is everything you need to know about this year's competition:

How to watch 2022 Little League Baseball World Series

When: Aug. 17-28



Where: Williamsport, Pa. -- Howard J. Lamade Stadium and Little League Volunteer Stadium



Watch: ESPN, ESPN2 and ABC



Stream: fuboTV (try for free)



Teams

United States

Great Lakes: Hagerstown Little League; Hagerstown, Indiana

Hagerstown Little League; Hagerstown, Indiana New England: Middleborough Little League; Middleborough, Massachusetts

Middleborough Little League; Middleborough, Massachusetts Northwest: Bonney Lake/Sumner Little League; Bonney Lake, Washington

Bonney Lake/Sumner Little League; Bonney Lake, Washington Metro: Massapequa Coast Little League; Massapequa, New York

Massapequa Coast Little League; Massapequa, New York Mid-Atlantic: Hollidaysburg Area Summer Baseball Little League; Hollidaysburg, Pennsylvania

Hollidaysburg Area Summer Baseball Little League; Hollidaysburg, Pennsylvania Midwest: Davenport Southeast Little League; Davenport, Iowa

Davenport Southeast Little League; Davenport, Iowa Mountain: Snow Canyon Little League; Santa Clara, Utah

Snow Canyon Little League; Santa Clara, Utah Southeast: Nolensville Little League; Nolensville, Tennessee

Nolensville Little League; Nolensville, Tennessee Southwest: Pearland Little League; Pearland, Texas

Pearland Little League; Pearland, Texas West: Honolulu Little League; Honolulu, Hawaii

International