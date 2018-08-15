Little League World Series 2018: Full schedule, scores, dates, times, channels, streams
Keep up with the latest scores and schedule from Williamsport right here
The Little League World Series is just around the corner, which means that it's time for these kids to go Big League. The Little League World Series is great, because it puts kids on the stage. Seeing 10-12 year olds get the MLB treatment is always fun, from their name cards to them highlighting the things that they like.
So, who will steal the show this year?
As always, the bracket is going to include eight United States regions and eight international teams. The United States regions will play each other, as will the international ones, until the winners of each bracket square off in the final game. Last year, Japan defeated Lufkin Little League, representing the Southwest Region out of Lufkin, Texas.
Here's the schedule for each day. Scores will be updated as games are completed. All games can be streamed on WatchESPN.
Thursday, Aug. 16 (Round 1)
- Game 1: Puerto Rico vs. South Korea -- 1 p.m. ET on ESPN
- Game 2: Staten Island vs. Des Moines -- 3 p.m. ET on ESPN
- Game 3: Mexico vs. Australia -- 5 p.m. ET on ESPN
- Game 4: Coventry vs. Houston -- 7 p.m. ET on ESPN2
Friday, Aug. 17 (Round 1)
- Game 5: Spain vs. Japan -- 2 p.m. ET on ESPN
- Game 6: Grosse Point Woods vs. Coeur d'Alene -- 4 p.m. ET on ESPN
- Game 7: Panama vs. Canada -- 6 p.m. ET on ESPN
- Game 8: Peachtree City vs. Honolulu -- 8 p.m. ET on ESPN
Saturday, Aug. 18 (Round 2 -- loser's bracket)
- Game 9: Game 1 loser vs. Game 3 loser -- 1 p.m. ET on ESPN
- Game 10: Game 2 loser vs. Game 4 loser -- 3 p.m. ET on ABC
- Game 11: Game 5 loser vs. Game 7 loser -- 6 p.m. ET on ESPN
- Game 12: Game 6 loser vs. Game 8 loser -- 8 p.m. on ESPN
Sunday, Aug. 19 (Round 2 -- winner's bracket)
- Game 13: Game 1 winner vs. Game 3 winner -- 9 a.m. ET on ESPN
- Game 14: Game 2 winner vs. Game 4 winner -- 11 a.m. ET on ESPN
- Game 15: Game 5 winner vs. Game 7 winner -- 1 p.m. ET on ESPN
- Game 16: Game 6 winner vs. Game 8 winner -- 2 p.m. ET on ABC
Monday, Aug. 20 (Round 3)
- Game A (Consolation): Game 9 loser vs. Game 10 loser -- 11 a.m. ET on ESPN
- Game 17: Game 15 loser vs. Game 9 winner -- 1 p.m. ET on ESPN
- Game 18: Game 16 loser vs. Game 10 winner -- 3 p.m. ET on ESPN
- Game 19: Game 13 loser vs. Game 11 winner -- 6 p.m. ET on ESPN2
- Game 20: Game 14 loser vs. Game 12 winner -- 8 p.m. ET on ESPN2
Tuesday, Aug. 21 (Round 4)
- Game B (Consolation): Game 11 loser vs. Game 12 loser -- 11 a.m. ET on ESPN
- Game 21: Game 17 winner vs. Game 19 winner -- 3 p.m. ET on ESPN
- Game 22: Game 18 winner vs. Game 20 winner -- 7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN
Wednesday, Aug. 22 (Quarterfinals)
- Game 23: Game 13 winner vs. Game 15 winner -- 3 p.m. ET on ESPN
- Game 24: Game 14 winner vs. Game 16 winner -- 7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN
Thursday, Aug. 23 (Quarterfinals)
- Game 25: Game 21 winner vs. Game 23 loser -- 3 p.m. on ESPN
- Game 26: Game 22 winner vs. Game 24 loser -- 7 p.m. on ESPN
Saturday, Aug. 25 (Semifinals)
- Game 27: International Championship Game, Game 23 winner vs. Game 25 winner -- 12:30 p.m. ET on ABC
- Game 28: U.S. Championship Game, Game 24 winner vs. Game 26 winner -- 3:30 p.m. ET on ABC
Sunday, Aug. 26 (Championship and third-place game)
- Game 29 (Consolation): Game 27 loser vs. Game 28 loser -- 10 a.m. ET on ESPN
- Game 30: Championship Game, International bracket winner vs. U.S. bracket winner -- 3 p.m. ET on ABC
