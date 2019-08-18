Little League World Series 2019: Cubs players go sledding with kids in Williamsport ahead of matchup with Pirates
The Little League World Series brought out the kid side of MLB players
The Chicago Cubs are having fun during their trip to the Little League World Series this year and went sledding on Sunday with some of the kids at the tournament.
While there is obviously no snow in Pennsylvania in August, the teams got creative and used pieces of large cardboard to slide down a hill behind BB&T Ballpark at Historic Bowman Field, where the Cubs take on the Pirates in the MLB Little League Classic. Cubs players, along with manager Joe Maddon, are seen with childish grins on their faces looking like they are reliving their youth.
Cubs first baseman Anthony Rizzo was seen living his best life as he flew down the hill on a makeshift sled. Accompanied by onlookers filming the spectacle and kids sledding beside him, Rizzo held on for dear life, occasionally lifting in arm in the air, as he went down the grass. Once he got to the bottom of the hill he was swarmed with kids hunting for an autograph.
Cubs third baseman Kris Bryant also took a turn on the sled and looked like he was having a blast in photos taken at the event. The Cubs tweeted out a video of Bryant sliding down the hill, with people creating a barrier for him as he headed down gripping the folded piece of cardboard.
The Pirates and Cubs meet Sunday night in the third edition of the MLB Little League Classic. Next season, the Orioles and Red Sox are set to play in the game.
