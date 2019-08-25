Little League World Series 2019: How to watch, scores, results as Louisiana faces Curaçao for championship
The Little League World Series is about to wrap up in South Williamsport, Pa.
The Little League World Series, one of the biggest spectacles of the summer, has made its annual trip to South Williamsport, Pa. Like usual, eight teams from the United States in addition to eight international squads took the field at Howard J. Lamade Stadium and Volunteer Stadium. The championship game is set for Sunday, Aug. 25 with the U.S. champion from Louisiana facing off with the international champion from the Caribbean.
There are several current MLB players who played in the Little League World Series over the years. New York Mets third baseman Todd Frazier won the LLWS with his team from Toms River, New Jersey in 1998, and Philadelphia Phillies outfielder/infielder Scott Kingery (Phoenix, Arizona, 2006) and Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Cody Bellinger (Chandler, Arizona, 2007) also played in the Little League World Series on their path to to the big leagues.
Here's how you can watch each game of the double-elimination 2019 Little League World Series.
U.S. Bracket
U.S. Championship, Aug. 24
Southwest 9, West 5 -- Southwest wins U.S. championship, advances to LLWS final
International Bracket
International Championship, Aug. 24
Caribbean 5, Japan 4 -- Caribbean wins International championship, advances to LLWS final
Little League World Series Final
Sunday, Aug. 25
Caribbean (Willemstad, Curaçao) vs. Southwest (River Ridge, Louisiana) -- 3 p.m. ET, ABC
Previous Results
Aug 22.
Caribbean 5, Asia-Pacific 3 -- Caribbean advanced to International championship
Southwest 10, Southeast 0 (F/5 inn.) -- Southwest advanced to U.S. Championship
Aug 21.
West 12, Southeast 9 -- West advanced to U.S. championship
Japan 7, Asia-Pacific 2 -- Japan advanced to International championship
Aug. 20
Mid-Atlantic 2, New England 0
Northwest 4, Europe 3
Caribbean 9, Latin America 2
Aug. 19
West 6, Mid-Atlantic 0
Southwest 10, Midwest 0
Great Lakes 4, Australia 1
Latin America 8, Mexico 7
Caribbean 8, Canada 1
Aug. 17 and 18
Southeast 11, Midwest 0 (F/4 inn.)
New England 6, Great Lakes 1 (eliminated)
Southwest 3, Northwest 2 (eliminated)
Asia-Pacific 4, Caribbean 0
Japan 5, Mexico 0
Latin America 2 (1-1), Australia 0 (eliminated)
Canada 10, Europe 0 (eliminated) (F/4 inn.)
Aug. 15 and 16
Southeast 3, New England 0
Midwest 2, Great Lakes 1
West 5, Southwest 2
Mid-Atlantic 6, Northwest 2
Caribbean 11, Australia 0 (F/4 inn.)
Asia-Pacific 10, Latin America 3
Japan 20, Italy 0 (F/5 inn.)
Mexico 5, Canada 0
