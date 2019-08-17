Little League World Series 2019: How to watch, scores, schedule, results, with Australia and New England eliminated
The Little League World Series is underway
One of the biggest spectacles of the summer makes its annual trip to South Williamsport, Pennsylvania this week as the Little League World Series gets underway. Like usual, teams from all over the United States in addition to international squads will take the field at Howard J. Lamade Stadium and Volunteer Stadium.
There are several current MLB players who played in the Little League World Series over the years. New York Mets third baseman Todd Frazier won the LLWS with his team from Toms River, New Jersey in 1998, and Philadelphia Phillies outfielder/infielder Scott Kingery (Phoenix, Arizona, 2006) and Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Cody Bellinger (Chandler, Arizona, 2007) also played in the Little League World Series on their path to to the big leagues.
Here's how you can watch each game of the double-elimination 2019 Little League World Series.
US Bracket
Losers Bracket
Bowling Green, Kentucky (Great Lakes) (0-1) vs. Barrington, Rhode Island (New England) (0-1)
- Date: Great Lakes 6 (1-1), New England 1 (0-2, eliminated)
River Ridge, Louisiana (Southwest) vs. Salem, Oregon (Northwest)
- Date: Saturday, August 17
- Time: 8 p.m. ET
- Stream: ESPN
Winners Bracket
Coon Rapids, Minnesota (Midwest) (1-0) vs. South Riding, Virginia (Southeast) (1-0)
- Date: Sunday, August 18
- Time: 11 a.m. ET
- Stream: ESPN
Wailuku, Hawaii (West) (1-0) vs. Elizabeth, New Jersey (Mid-Atlantic) (1-0)
- Date: Sunday, August 18
- Time: 2 p.m. ET
- Stream: ESPN
Opening Round Results
- Southeast 3, New England 0
- Midwest 2, Great Lakes 1
- West 5, Southwest 2
- Mid-Atlantic 6, Northwest 2
International Bracket
Losers Bracket
Sydney, Australia (Australia) vs. Maracaibo, Venezuela (Latin America)
- Latin America 2 (1-1), Australia 0 (0-2, eliminated)
Coquitlam, British Columbia (Canada) (0-1) vs. Bologna, Italy (Europe and Africa) (0-1)
- Date: Saturday, August 17
- Time: 6 p.m. ET
- Stream: ESPN
Winners Bracket
Willemstad, Curacao (Caribbean) (1-0) vs. South Chungcheong, South Korea (Asia-Pacific) (1-0)
- Date: Sunday, August 18
- Time: 9 a.m ET
- Stream: ESPN
Guadalupe, Mexico (Mexico) (1-0) vs. Chofu City, Japan (Japan) (1-0)
- Date: Sunday, August 18
- Time: 1 p.m. ET
- Stream: ESPN
Opening Round Results
- Caribbean 11, Australia 0 (F/4 inn.)
- Asia-Pacific 10, Latin America 3
- Japan 20, Italy 0 (F/5 inn.)
- Mexico 5, Canada 0
