Little League World Series 2019: How to watch, scores, schedule, results, with first four teams eliminated
The Little League World Series is underway
One of the biggest spectacles of the summer makes its annual trip to South Williamsport, Pennsylvania this week as the Little League World Series gets underway. Like usual, teams from all over the United States in addition to international squads will take the field at Howard J. Lamade Stadium and Volunteer Stadium.
There are several current MLB players who played in the Little League World Series over the years. New York Mets third baseman Todd Frazier won the LLWS with his team from Toms River, New Jersey in 1998, and Philadelphia Phillies outfielder/infielder Scott Kingery (Phoenix, Arizona, 2006) and Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Cody Bellinger (Chandler, Arizona, 2007) also played in the Little League World Series on their path to to the big leagues.
Here's how you can watch each game of the double-elimination 2019 Little League World Series.
US Bracket
Winners Bracket
Coon Rapids, Minnesota (Midwest) (1-0) vs. South Riding, Virginia (Southeast) (1-0)
- Date: Sunday, August 18
- Time: 11 a.m. ET
- Stream: ESPN
Wailuku, Hawaii (West) (1-0) vs. Elizabeth, New Jersey (Mid-Atlantic) (1-0)
- Date: Sunday, August 18
- Time: 2 p.m. ET
- Stream: ESPN
Losers Bracket
Bowling Green, Kentucky (Great Lakes) (0-1) vs. Barrington, Rhode Island (New England) (0-1)
- Great Lakes 6 (1-1), New England 1 (0-2, eliminated)
River Ridge, Louisiana (Southwest) vs. Salem, Oregon (Northwest)
- Southwest 3 (1-1), Northwest 2 (0-2, eliminated)
Opening Round Results
- Southeast 3, New England 0
- Midwest 2, Great Lakes 1
- West 5, Southwest 2
- Mid-Atlantic 6, Northwest 2
International Bracket
Winners Bracket
Willemstad, Curacao (Caribbean) (1-0) vs. South Chungcheong, South Korea (Asia-Pacific) (1-0)
- Date: Sunday, August 18
- Time: 9 a.m ET
- Stream: ESPN
Guadalupe, Mexico (Mexico) (1-0) vs. Chofu City, Japan (Japan) (1-0)
- Date: Sunday, August 18
- Time: 1 p.m. ET
- Stream: ESPN
Losers Bracket
Sydney, Australia (Australia) vs. Maracaibo, Venezuela (Latin America)
- Latin America 2 (1-1), Australia 0 (0-2, eliminated)
Coquitlam, British Columbia (Canada) vs. Bologna, Italy (Europe)
- Canada 10 (1-1), Europe 0 (0-2, eliminated) (F/4 inn.)
Opening Round Results
- Caribbean 11, Australia 0 (F/4 inn.)
- Asia-Pacific 10, Latin America 3
- Japan 20, Italy 0 (F/5 inn.)
- Mexico 5, Canada 0
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
MLB Saturday: Gleyber Torres sets record
Here is everything you need to know about the day in baseball
-
MLB DFS: Best picks, lineups for Aug 18
SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro with nearly $2M in winnings, gives optimal lineup adv...
-
Little Leaguer has strange odd stance
This stance might be funny and all, but isn't it making a mockery of the game?
-
Elbow trouble sends Chris Sale to IL
Sale was placed on the injured list Saturday
-
Cubs likely to get Kimbrel back Sunday
The Cubs' bullpen had a rough few days this week, but things are looking up
-
Yankees players thrown out of game
Several Yankees were thrown out in win against Indians