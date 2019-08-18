Little League World Series 2019: How to watch, scores, schedule, results, with four teams now eliminated
The Little League World Series is underway
One of the biggest spectacles of the summer makes its annual trip to South Williamsport, Pennsylvania this week as the Little League World Series gets underway. Like usual, teams from all over the United States in addition to international squads will take the field at Howard J. Lamade Stadium and Volunteer Stadium.
There are several current MLB players who played in the Little League World Series over the years. New York Mets third baseman Todd Frazier won the LLWS with his team from Toms River, New Jersey in 1998, and Philadelphia Phillies outfielder/infielder Scott Kingery (Phoenix, Arizona, 2006) and Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Cody Bellinger (Chandler, Arizona, 2007) also played in the Little League World Series on their path to to the big leagues.
Here's how you can watch each game of the double-elimination 2019 Little League World Series.
US Bracket
Winners Bracket
Coon Rapids, Minnesota (Midwest) vs. South Riding, Virginia (Southeast)
- Date: Southeast 11 (2-0), Midwest 0 (1-1) (F/4 inn.)
Wailuku, Hawaii (West) (1-0) vs. Elizabeth, New Jersey (Mid-Atlantic) (1-0)
- Date: Sunday, August 18
- Time: 2 p.m. ET
- Stream: ESPN
Losers Bracket
Bowling Green, Kentucky (Great Lakes) vs. Barrington, Rhode Island (New England)
- Great Lakes 6 (1-1), New England 1 (0-2, eliminated)
River Ridge, Louisiana (Southwest) vs. Salem, Oregon (Northwest)
- Southwest 3 (1-1), Northwest 2 (0-2, eliminated)
Previous Results
- Southeast 3, New England 0
- Midwest 2, Great Lakes 1
- West 5, Southwest 2
- Mid-Atlantic 6, Northwest 2
International Bracket
Winners Bracket
Willemstad, Curacao (Caribbean) vs. South Chungcheong, South Korea (Asia-Pacific)
- Asia-Pacific 4 (2-0), Caribbean 0 (1-1)
Guadalupe, Mexico (Mexico) (1-0) vs. Chofu City, Japan (Japan) (1-0)
- Japan 5 (2-0), Mexico 0 (1-1)
Losers Bracket
Sydney, Australia (Australia) vs. Maracaibo, Venezuela (Latin America)
- Latin America 2 (1-1), Australia 0 (0-2, eliminated)
Coquitlam, British Columbia (Canada) vs. Bologna, Italy (Europe)
- Canada 10 (1-1), Europe 0 (0-2, eliminated) (F/4 inn.)
Previous Results
- Caribbean 11, Australia 0 (F/4 inn.)
- Asia-Pacific 10, Latin America 3
- Japan 20, Italy 0 (F/5 inn.)
- Mexico 5, Canada 0
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Anthony Rizzo sleds down hill at LLWS
The Little League World Series brought out the kid side of MLB players
-
Freking impresses at LLWS
There are some big names noticing Maddy Freking's athletic ability
-
Week in MLB: Phillies red-hot offense
Here's what you need to know from the last seven days of MLB action
-
MLB DFS: Top picks, lineups for Sunday
SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro with nearly $2M in winnings, gives optimal lineup adv...
-
Cubs vs. Pirates odds, top picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Sunday's Cubs vs. Pirates game 10,000 times
-
MLB odds, picks, top parlay for Aug. 18
SportsLine's top experts have released their best MLB parlay for today