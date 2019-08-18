Little League World Series 2019: How to watch, scores, schedule, results, with Hawaii vs. New Jersey still to be completed

One of the biggest spectacles of the summer makes its annual trip to South Williamsport, Pennsylvania this week as the Little League World Series gets underway. Like usual, teams from all over the United States in addition to international squads will take the field at Howard J. Lamade Stadium and Volunteer Stadium.

There are several current MLB players who played in the Little League World Series over the years. New York Mets third baseman Todd Frazier won the LLWS with his team from Toms River, New Jersey in 1998, and Philadelphia Phillies outfielder/infielder Scott Kingery (Phoenix, Arizona, 2006) and Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Cody Bellinger (Chandler, Arizona, 2007) also played in the Little League World Series on their path to to the big leagues.

Here's how you can watch each game of the double-elimination 2019 Little League World Series.

US Bracket

Losers Bracket

Coon Rapids, Minnesota (Midwest) (1-1) vs. River Ridge, Louisiana (Southwest) (1-1)

Date: August 19



August 19 Time: 8 p.m ET

8 p.m ET Stream: ESPN

Barrington, Rhode Island (New England) (1-1) vs. TBD

Date: TBD



TBD Time: TBD

TBD Stream: ESPN

Winners Bracket

Wailuku, Hawaii (West) (1-0) vs. Elizabeth, New Jersey (Mid-Atlantic) (1-0)

West 6, Mid-Atlantic 0 - Game from August 18 suspended and will resume at 1 p.m. Monday, August 19. Winner will play South Riding, Virginia (Southeast), loser will play Barrington, Rhode Island (New England)

South Riding, Virginia (Southeast) (2-0) vs. TBD

Date: TBD



TBD Time: TBD

TBD Stream: ESPN

Previous Results

August 17/18

Southeast 11, Midwest 0 (F/4 inn.)

Great Lakes 6, New England 1 (eliminated)

Southwest 3, Northwest 2 (eliminated)

August 15/16

Southeast 3, New England 0

Midwest 2, Great Lakes 1

West 5, Southwest 2

Mid-Atlantic 6, Northwest 2

International Bracket

Losers Bracket

Willemstad, Curacao (Caribbean) (1-1) vs. Coquitlam, British Columbia (Canada) (1-1)

Date: August 19



August 19 Time: 1 p.m ET

1 p.m ET Stream: ESPN

Guadalupe, Mexico (Mexico) (1-1) vs. Maracaibo, Venezuela (Latin America) (1-1)

Date: August 19



August 19 Time: 6 p.m. ET

6 p.m. ET Stream: ESPN

Winners Bracket

South Chungcheong, South Korea (Asia-Pacific) vs. Chofu City, Japan (Japan) (2-0)

Date: August 21



August 21 Time: 12:30 p.m. ET

12:30 p.m. ET Stream: ESPN

Consolation

Bowling Green, Kentucky (Great Lakes) (0-2), Sydney, Australia (Australia) (0-2)

Date: August 19



August 19 Time: 11 a.m. ET

11 a.m. ET Stream: ESPN

Salem, Oregon (Northwest) (0-2), Bologna, Italy (Europe) (0-2)

Date: August 20



August 20 Time: 11 a.m. ET

11 a.m. ET Stream: ESPN

Previous Results

August 17/18

Asia-Pacific 4, Caribbean 0

Japan 5, Mexico 0

Latin America 2 (1-1), Australia 0 (eliminated)

Canada 10, Europe 0 (eliminated) (F/4 inn.)

August 15/16