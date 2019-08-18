Little League World Series 2019: How to watch, scores, schedule, results, with Hawaii vs. New Jersey still to be completed
The Little League World Series is underway
One of the biggest spectacles of the summer makes its annual trip to South Williamsport, Pennsylvania this week as the Little League World Series gets underway. Like usual, teams from all over the United States in addition to international squads will take the field at Howard J. Lamade Stadium and Volunteer Stadium.
There are several current MLB players who played in the Little League World Series over the years. New York Mets third baseman Todd Frazier won the LLWS with his team from Toms River, New Jersey in 1998, and Philadelphia Phillies outfielder/infielder Scott Kingery (Phoenix, Arizona, 2006) and Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Cody Bellinger (Chandler, Arizona, 2007) also played in the Little League World Series on their path to to the big leagues.
Here's how you can watch each game of the double-elimination 2019 Little League World Series.
US Bracket
Losers Bracket
Coon Rapids, Minnesota (Midwest) (1-1) vs. River Ridge, Louisiana (Southwest) (1-1)
- Date: August 19
- Time: 8 p.m ET
- Stream: ESPN
Barrington, Rhode Island (New England) (1-1) vs. TBD
- Date: TBD
- Time: TBD
- Stream: ESPN
Winners Bracket
Wailuku, Hawaii (West) (1-0) vs. Elizabeth, New Jersey (Mid-Atlantic) (1-0)
- West 6, Mid-Atlantic 0 - Game from August 18 suspended and will resume at 1 p.m. Monday, August 19. Winner will play South Riding, Virginia (Southeast), loser will play Barrington, Rhode Island (New England)
South Riding, Virginia (Southeast) (2-0) vs. TBD
- Date: TBD
- Time: TBD
- Stream: ESPN
Previous Results
August 17/18
- Southeast 11, Midwest 0 (F/4 inn.)
- Great Lakes 6, New England 1 (eliminated)
- Southwest 3, Northwest 2 (eliminated)
August 15/16
- Southeast 3, New England 0
- Midwest 2, Great Lakes 1
- West 5, Southwest 2
- Mid-Atlantic 6, Northwest 2
International Bracket
Losers Bracket
Willemstad, Curacao (Caribbean) (1-1) vs. Coquitlam, British Columbia (Canada) (1-1)
- Date: August 19
- Time: 1 p.m ET
- Stream: ESPN
Guadalupe, Mexico (Mexico) (1-1) vs. Maracaibo, Venezuela (Latin America) (1-1)
- Date: August 19
- Time: 6 p.m. ET
- Stream: ESPN
Winners Bracket
South Chungcheong, South Korea (Asia-Pacific) vs. Chofu City, Japan (Japan) (2-0)
- Date: August 21
- Time: 12:30 p.m. ET
- Stream: ESPN
Consolation
Bowling Green, Kentucky (Great Lakes) (0-2), Sydney, Australia (Australia) (0-2)
- Date: August 19
- Time: 11 a.m. ET
- Stream: ESPN
Salem, Oregon (Northwest) (0-2), Bologna, Italy (Europe) (0-2)
- Date: August 20
- Time: 11 a.m. ET
- Stream: ESPN
Previous Results
August 17/18
- Asia-Pacific 4, Caribbean 0
- Japan 5, Mexico 0
- Latin America 2 (1-1), Australia 0 (eliminated)
- Canada 10, Europe 0 (eliminated) (F/4 inn.)
August 15/16
- Caribbean 11, Australia 0 (F/4 inn.)
- Asia-Pacific 10, Latin America 3
- Japan 20, Italy 0 (F/5 inn.)
- Mexico 5, Canada 0
