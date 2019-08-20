Little League World Series 2019: How to watch, scores, schedule, results

One of the biggest spectacles of the summer makes its annual trip to South Williamsport, Pa. this month as the Little League World Series gets underway. Like usual, teams from all over the United States in addition to international squads will take the field at Howard J. Lamade Stadium and Volunteer Stadium.

There are several current MLB players who played in the Little League World Series over the years. New York Mets third baseman Todd Frazier won the LLWS with his team from Toms River, New Jersey in 1998, and Philadelphia Phillies outfielder/infielder Scott Kingery (Phoenix, Arizona, 2006) and Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Cody Bellinger (Chandler, Arizona, 2007) also played in the Little League World Series on their path to to the big leagues.

Here's how you can watch each game of the double-elimination 2019 Little League World Series.

U.S. Bracket

Losers Bracket, Aug. 20.

New England (1-1) vs. Mid-Atlantic (1-1), 7:30 p.m. -- ESPN

Winners Bracket, Aug 21

Southeast (2-0) vs. West (2-0), start time TBA -- ESPN

International Bracket

Winners Bracket, Aug. 20

Northwest (0-2) vs. Europe (0-2), 11 a.m. -- ESPN

Caribbean (2-1) vs. Latin America (2-1) , 3 p.m. -- ESPN

Winners Bracket, Aug. 21

Asia-Pacific (2-0) vs. Japan (2-0), 12:30 p.m. -- ESPN

Previous Results

Aug. 19

West 6, Mid-Atlantic 0

Southwest 10, Midwest 0

Great Lakes 4, Australia 1

Latin America 8, Mexico 7

Caribbean 8, Canada 1

Aug. 17 and 18

Southeast 11, Midwest 0 (F/4 inn.)

New England 6, Great Lakes 1 (eliminated)

Southwest 3, Northwest 2 (eliminated)

Asia-Pacific 4, Caribbean 0

Japan 5, Mexico 0

Latin America 2 (1-1), Australia 0 (eliminated)

Canada 10, Europe 0 (eliminated) (F/4 inn.)

Aug. 15 and 16

Southeast 3, New England 0

Midwest 2, Great Lakes 1

West 5, Southwest 2

Mid-Atlantic 6, Northwest 2

Caribbean 11, Australia 0 (F/4 inn.)

Asia-Pacific 10, Latin America 3

Japan 20, Italy 0 (F/5 inn.)

Mexico 5, Canada 0