Little League World Series 2019: How to watch, scores, schedule

One of the biggest spectacles of the summer makes it's annual trip to South Williamsport, Pennsylvania this week as the Little League World Series gets underway. Like usual, teams from all over the United States in addition to international squads that will take the field at Howard J. Lamade Stadium and Volunteer Stadium.

There are several current MLB players that played in the Little League World Series over the years. New York Mets third baseman Todd Frazier won the LLWS with his team from Toms River, New Jersey in 1998, and Philadelphia Phillies outfielder/infielder Scott Kingery (Phoenix, Arizona, 2006) and Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Cody Bellinger (Chandler, Arizona. 2007) also played in the Little League World Series on their path to to the big leagues.

Here's how you can watch each game of the double-elimination Little League World Series over the next two days.

US Bracket

Barrington, Rhode Island (New England) vs. South Riding, Virginia (Southeast)

Date: Thursday, August 15



Thursday, August 15 Time: 3 p.m. EST



3 p.m. EST Stream: ESPN

Coon Rapids, Minnesota (Midwest) vs. Bowling Green, Kentucky (Great Lakes)

Date: Thursday, August 15



Thursday, August 15 Time: 7 p.m. EST



7 p.m. EST Stream: ESPN2

River Ridge, Louisiana (Southwest) vs. Wailuku, Hawaii (West)

Date: Friday, August 16



Friday, August 16 Time: 4 p.m. EST



4 p.m. EST Stream: ESPN

Elizabeth, New Jersey (Mid-Atlantic) vs. Salem, Oregon (Northwest)

Date: Friday, August 16



Friday, August 16 Time: 8 p.m. EST



8 p.m. EST Stream: ESPN

International Bracket

Sydney, Australia (Australia) vs. Willemstad, Curacao (Caribbean)

Caribbean 11 (1-0), Australia 0 (0-1) (F/4 inn.)

South Chungcheong, South Korea (Asia-Pacific and Middle East) vs. Maracaibo, Venezuela (Latin America)

Date: Thursday, August 15

Thursday, August 15 Time: 5 p.m. EST



5 p.m. EST Stream: ESPN

Chofu City, Japan (Japan) vs. Bologna, Italy (Europe and Africa)

Date: Friday, August 16



Friday, August 16 Time: 2 p.m. EST



2 p.m. EST Stream: ESPN

Guadalupe, Mexico (Mexico) vs. Coquitlam, British Columbia (Canada)