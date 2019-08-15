Little League World Series 2019: How to watch, stream, scores, schedule, results with Thursday games rained out
The Little League World Series gets underway on Thursday
One of the biggest spectacles of the summer makes it's annual trip to South Williamsport, Penn. this week as the Little League World Series gets underway. Like usual, teams from all over the United States in addition to international squads will take the field at Howard J. Lamade Stadium and Volunteer Stadium.
There are several current MLB players that played in the Little League World Series over the years. New York Mets third baseman Todd Frazier won the LLWS with his team from Toms River, New Jersey in 1998, and Philadelphia Phillies outfielder/infielder Scott Kingery (Phoenix, Arizona, 2006) and Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Cody Bellinger (Chandler, Arizona. 2007) also played in the Little League World Series on their path to to the big leagues.
Here's how you can watch each game of the double-elimination 2019 Little League World Series over the next two days.
US Bracket
Barrington, Rhode Island (New England) vs. South Riding, Virginia (Southeast)
- Date: Friday, August 16
- Time: 10 a.m ET
- Stream: ESPN
Coon Rapids, Minnesota (Midwest) vs. Bowling Green, Kentucky (Great Lakes)
- Date: Friday, August 16
- Time: 1 p.m. ET
- Stream: ESPN2
River Ridge, Louisiana (Southwest) vs. Wailuku, Hawaii (West)
- Date: Friday, August 16
- Time: 4 p.m. ET
- Stream: ESPN
Elizabeth, New Jersey (Mid-Atlantic) vs. Salem, Oregon (Northwest)
- Date: Friday, August 16
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Stream: ESPN
International Bracket
Sydney, Australia (Australia) vs. Willemstad, Curacao (Caribbean)
- Caribbean 11 (1-0), Australia 0 (0-1) (F/4 inn.)
South Chungcheong, South Korea (Asia-Pacific and Middle East) vs. Maracaibo, Venezuela (Latin America)
- Date: Friday, August 16
- Time: 11 a.m. ET
- Stream: ESPNU
Chofu City, Japan (Japan) vs. Bologna, Italy (Europe and Africa)
- Date: Friday, August 16
- Time: 2 p.m. ET
- Stream: ESPNU
Guadalupe, Mexico (Mexico) vs. Coquitlam, British Columbia (Canada)
- Date: Friday, August 16
- Time: 5 p.m. ET
- Stream: ESPNEWS
