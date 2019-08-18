Little League World Series 2019: Venezuela player brings strange batting stance to South Williamsport
This stance might be funny and all, but isn't it making a mockery of the game?
On Saturday, a video of a kid at the Little League World Series with an unorthodox batting stance made the rounds on social media. Here it is, courtesy of Venezuela's Deivis Ordoñez.
OK, well I guess it's sort of funny at first, but ... that's really making a mockery of the game, right? He's trying to steal a ball by making sure there's no strike zone. There's no way he can swing from that stance and he didn't continue doing it throughout the entire at-bat.
There is a major-league rule that you can't make a mockery/travesty of the game and this would surely qualify, but in the Little League rulebook, there is only a travesty rule regarding running the bases backward. I suppose this means technically the player is allowed to do this, but I'm not on board.
Do take note that at the end of this clip, you see the umpire start to raise an arm, indicating a strike was called on this pitch. Good on the umpire for not changing the zone on this one. Hopefully this doesn't happen again, because it's not really in the spirit of true competition.
Since it only happened once, we can laugh. If it spreads and keeps happening, it's a problem. May this be the last time!
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
MLB Saturday: Gleyber Torres sets record
Here is everything you need to know about the day in baseball
-
Elbow trouble sends Chris Sale to IL
Sale was placed on the injured list Saturday
-
Cubs likely to get Kimbrel back Sunday
The Cubs' bullpen had a rough few days this week, but things are looking up
-
Yankees players thrown out of game
Several Yankees were thrown out in win against Indians
-
Dodgers' Urias suspended 20 games
Urias served five games while on administrative leave during the league's investigation
-
Phillies lose Robertson to Tommy John
Robertson signed a two-year contract this past offseason