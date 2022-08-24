This might be little league, but Luis Garcia from Nicaragua celebrated in a big way after a launching a three-run home run on Tuesday's elimination game at the 2022 Little League World Series.

Nicaragua -- representing the Latin America region -- had two runners on base during a scoreless fourth inning against Panama when Garcia, a 5-foot-7 pitcher and shortstop, was at bat. The count was 1-1 when he confidently sent the ball flying over the left field fence.

At first, Garcia kept his cool and watched the ball leave the park. As soon as the ball had exited, Garcia flipped the bat to the moon.

"That ball was absolutely crushed," said the commentator during the broadcast. " The bat flip to go with it, that is one of the highest bat flips I have ever seen."

But the celebration didn't stop there. When Garcia was going around third, he put his hand to his ear to hear the celebration. He had to end big, so he finished by doing the griddy as he returned to home plate with his teammates surrounding him.

Take a look at Garcia's big moment:

Garcia went on to finish the night 1-for-4 with four RBIs. His impressive home run helped Nicaragua get an 8-1 victory over Panama and advance to the next round. Nicaragua moved on to play Curacao, which is representing the Caribbean region, in the International semifinals on Wednesday.

