Little League World Series history is made with back-to-back no-hitters

Sunday night, the Pirates bested the Cardinals (PIT 6, STL 3) in the first ever MLB Little League Classic at BB&T Ballpark at Historic Bowman Field. It was the first ever MLB game played in Williamsport, Pennsylvania.

Williamsport is, of course, home of the annual Little League World Series, which is underway right now. And gosh, the team from North Carolina is off to quite a start in the tournament. Friday night, in their LLWS opener, they tossed a combined perfect game in a 6-0 win over South Dakota. To the highlights:

North Carolina threw the first LLWS perfect game since 2008, and they are the first team from the United States to throw a no-hitter during LLWS play.

Naturally, Sunday afternoon North Carolina also became the second U.S. team to throw a no-hitter during the LLWS. They followed up their perfect game against South Dakota with a no-hitter against California. North Carolina won the game 10-0. Here's the big blow on offense:

Southeast became the first U.S. team to throw consecutive no-hitters in a 16-0 #LLWS win: https://t.co/cN5zaP61mt pic.twitter.com/JmEz53qTgU — Little League (@LittleLeague) August 20, 2017

So, within their first two games of the LLWS, North Carolina a) threw the first perfect game since 2008, b) threw the first U.S. no-hitter ever, and c) became the first team ever to throw back-to-back no-hitters in the LLWS. Quite a weekend for those kid, huh? They also caught the attention of a Hall of Famer:

Someone tell the ##Catcher for North Carolina Little League I want his autograph! — Johnny Bench (@JohnnyBench_5) August 20, 2017

North Carolina will look to throw their third consecutive no-hitter Wednesday night against Texas, in a matchup of two undefeated teams.

The 2017 LLWS Championship Game will be played Sunday, August 27.