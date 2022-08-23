Little League has addressed what could have been perceived as a racially insensitive moment during the broadcast of the MLB Little League Classic. Footage showed players from the Midwest Region team placing cotton from a stuffed animal on the head of a black player, and the Little League has looked into the situation.

Officials from the LLWS spoke to the team and the parents of the player involved as part of its review of the incident. Following that review, the LLWS came to the conclusion that there was "no ill-intent behind the action shown during the broadcast," per Philip Lewis of the Huffington Post and released a statement on the matter.

"During the broadcast of the MLB Little League Classic, a Midwest player was shown with filling from a stuffed animal given away at the game on his head. After speaking with the team, as well as reviewing photos, multiple players on the Midwest Region team were taking part in this while enjoying the game. As only one player appeared on the broadcast, Little League International understands that the actions shown could be perceived as racially insensitive. We have spoken with the player's mother and coaches, who have assured us that there was no ill-intent behind the action shown during the broadcast."

Following a loss to the Great Lakes Region on Aug. 18, the Midwest Region has won consecutive games against the Northwest Region and the Mountain Region to keep its championship hopes alive.

The Midwest Region will now take on the Southwest Region at 7:00 p.m. ET.