Loek van Mil, one of the tallest professional baseball players ever, dies from 'fatal accident' at 34
Van Mil spent 10 years in the minors and represented the Netherlands at the World Baseball Classic
Loek van Mil, a 7-foot-1 Dutch pitcher who spent 10 seasons in the minor leagues, died Sunday from injuries suffered in a "fatal accident," the Netherlands' baseball association announced. Van Mil was 34 years old.
"The KNBSB is very grateful to Mil for what he has done in his career for Dutch baseball and wishes the surviving relatives strength to cope with this major loss," the association said in the statement. No further details of the accident were released.
In December, van Mil was involved in a serious hiking accident in Australia where he reportedly was left unconscious for 24 hours after hitting his head on rocks. He sustained serious head injuries and received medical treatment for multiple fractures, hemorrhages and bleeding of the brain. Van Mil was cleared to play in January, and even helped lead the Australian Baseball League's Brisbane Bandits to a fourth straight championship.
Van Mil tied former Diamondbacks prospect Ryan Doherty as the tallest player in baseball history. The right-hander spent a decade pitching in the minor leagues, as a member of the Twins, Angels, Indians and Reds. Outside of the U.S., he played professionally in Japan, the Dutch Major League and the Australian Baseball League. He also represented the Netherlands during the World Baseball Classic in 2013 and 2017. In the 2017 WBC, he faced Israel's Nate Freiman (6'8") in what was believed to be the tallest batter-pitcher matchup in baseball history.
Van Mil had recently announced his retirement from baseball.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Mets reportedly trade Vargas to Phillies
The veteran lefty goes from one NL East team to another as he gives Philly some rotation d...
-
MLB rumors: Cards eyeing pitching depth
The trade deadline is just two days away. Here are all the latest rumors leading up to July...
-
Tracking every notable MLB trade made
A look at every notable trades made from the start of the season until July 31
-
10 bold trade deadline predictions
These moves would certainly shake up the postseason race
-
What to know about MLB's trade deadline
Here's everything you need to know about baseball's only trade deadline this season
-
Top 50 MLB trade deadline targets
The one and only 2019 trade deadline is coming up next week