Logan Forsythe provides clutch hit as great under-the-radar postseason continues

HOUSTON -- When reflecting back on the Dodgers' Game 4 victory over the Astros to even the World Series, lots of things are going to come to mind. Cody Bellinger breaking out with two big hits, Alex Wood's big performance, the big three-run homer from Joc Pederson that put things out of reach and Astros closer Ken Giles with a bit of a meltdown that was continued by Joe Musgrove all come to mind.

What about Logan Forsythe, though?

It's probably fitting. Forsythe had a down year, but he's a quality player we don't often discuss. He's playing in his first postseason this year and he's doing a great job. And yet, we haven't really talked about him much. He's been under-the-radar, much like his big hit ended up being on Saturday night in Game 4.

A lot happened after this, but remember Forsythe's clutch, two-out single to drive home Cody Bellinger and tie the game?

That's a beautiful line drive in a big spot. The Dodgers weren't far away from being down three games to one in the World Series. We can definitely apply the sometimes-dubious "clutch" tag here.

As noted, it's probably fitting that Forsythe's big moment in Game 4 fell a bit below the radar. He tends to be an under-the-radar guy.

Now, through 11 games in his postseason career, Forsythe is hitting .308 with a .471 on-base percentage. He's walked eight times compared to four strikeouts. He's scored eight runs and driven home four. He's been an integral part of the run here that now has the Dodgers playing essentially a three-game series for the World Series title. Don't forget, his big hit in Game 4 was just as integral as almost any other play for the Dodgers, even if it was left a bit behind in the ninth inning.