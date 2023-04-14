The San Francisco Giants have agreed to a five-year, $90 million extension with right-handed pitcher Logan Webb, the team announced on Friday. The deal will take effect next year, and will buy out three potential free-agent seasons, as he was previously expected to hit the open market come winter 2025.

Webb, 26 years old, was originally drafted in the fourth round by way of Rocklin, California. He's since emerged as an above-average big-league starter for the Giants, having amassed a 3.04 ERA (133 ERA+) and a 3.90 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 62 appearances since the start of the 2021 season.

Logan Webb SF • SP • #62 ERA 4.76 WHIP 1.24 IP 17 BB 3 K 22 View Profile

In three starts so far this year, Webb has compiled a 4.76 ERA (93 ERA+) despite a golden 7.33 strikeout-to-walk ratio. He most recently faced the Los Angeles Dodgers, holding them to one earned run (and three unearned) on five hits and a walk over the course of six innings.

Webb possesses a three-pitch arsenal: a low-90s sinker, a mid-80s changeup, and a low-80s slider that has historically been his best bat-missing offering. He's thrown all three pitches at least 20 percent of the time since 2021. His pitches benefit from his ability to get down the mound. According to Statcast, the 6-foot-1 Webb releases the ball about six feet, nine inches from the pitching rubber. That puts him in the 83rd percentile in that category.

The Giants entered Friday with a 5-7 record on the young season, good for fourth in the National League West, or 2 1/2 games back of the division-leading Arizona Diamondbacks. They'll spend the weekend on the road, taking on the lowly Detroit Tigers. Webb is expected to start the series finale on Sunday.