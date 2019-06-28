London Series concessions will have some of the best MLB ballpark dishes
The Boomstick and more are traveling to London for the Yankees-Red Sox two-gamer
The Yankees and Red Sox are set to square off in a two-game series in London this weekend. It's the first-ever London Series, so obviously there's much fanfare across the pond. My colleague Mike Axisa has you covered with 10 things to know regarding the historic series. Let's talk about the food in the ballpark now. That's always fun. Delaware North is providing the concessions and they are taking some of their craziest concoctions from MLB to London Stadium. Let's take a look at the offerings.
- Boomstick – 2-foot-long hot dog covered in braised beef American chili, jalapeno cheese sauce, tomato & chilli relish, spring onions, jalapenos. Recognize this one, Rangers fans?
- Boomstick Nachos – 2-feet of corn tortilla chips topped with braised beef American chili, jalapeno cheese sauce, tomato & chili relish, spring onions, jalapenos, sour cream.
- Prime Burger - 100% British beef burger, brioche roll, jalapeno cheese sauce, crispy bacon
- Dirty Beets Burger (Vegetarian) - Spinach & kale burger, beetroot bap, baby gem lettuce, beef tomato, jalapeno cheese sauce
- Fat Rooster Chicken Burger - Crispy chicken fillet, brioche roll, gherkin (pickle) slaw, piri-piri mayo
- Homeplate Nachos (Vegetarian) - Tortilla chips, jalapeno cheese sauce, tomato & chilli relish, spring onions, jalapenos, sour cream
- Grilled Sausages with onions and peppers – Choice of the following:
- Bratwurst sausage
- Italian style sausage
- Traditional beef dog
- Bacon wrapped beef dog
- Bacon wrapped hot dog – beef hot dog wrapped in bacon served in a soft bun
They also have created some tasty-sounding adult beverages.
- Delaware North and MLB worked with Mondo Brewery to create a special brew for the MLB London Series events. Mondo, located 10 miles from London Stadium in Battersea, brewed a pale IPA.
- One cocktail to celebrate each team. These will be served in a converted horse trailer throughout the ballpark:
- The New Yorker - Doddies Gin with Fever Tree Indian Tonic with a classic twist of lemon.
- The Bostonian - Caribbean dark rum punch, peach juice, muddle ginger, chai tea.
Finally, to give the fans overseas a glimpse into the Major League Baseball experience, check this out from the Delaware North press release:
In-seat Hawkers – Experience the entertaining delight of having vendors walking up and down the stadium stairs selling cold beer, peanuts, popcorn and hot dogs. Delaware North has brought an American "hawker trainer" to London to train British vendors how to "hawk" a variety of concession items to fans seated in the bowl. More than 150 newly trained vendors will be shouting catchy, humorous phrases throughout both games.
Fun!
Grab a Boomstick, New Yorker and call for a Hawker to throw you some peanuts while watching two of the most storied MLB franchises play regular-season action in London. That's a weekend for you.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top Picks: MLB best bets, NBA suggestion
Also, watch SportsLine on CBS Sports HQ live at 6 p.m. ET for all today's best bets
-
Trout on Home Run Derby: Maybe one day
Trout was voted an All-Star starter for the seventh consecutive season
-
Top five Red Sox vs. Yankees moments
A look at some of the best highlights from the classic AL East rivalry
-
What to know Yanks-Red Sox in London
The Yankees and Red Sox will square off at London Stadium this weekend
-
MLB odds, picks, top parlay for June 28
SportsLine's top experts have released their best MLB parlay for today
-
Midseason grades: Dodgers, Twins stellar
The CBS Sports MLB staff hand out grades for every team heading into the midway point of the...