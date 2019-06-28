London Series concessions will have some of the best MLB ballpark dishes

The Yankees and Red Sox are set to square off in a two-game series in London this weekend. It's the first-ever London Series, so obviously there's much fanfare across the pond. My colleague Mike Axisa has you covered with 10 things to know regarding the historic series. Let's talk about the food in the ballpark now. That's always fun. Delaware North is providing the concessions and they are taking some of their craziest concoctions from MLB to London Stadium. Let's take a look at the offerings.

Boomstick – 2-foot-long hot dog covered in braised beef American chili, jalapeno cheese sauce, tomato & chilli relish, spring onions, jalapenos. Recognize this one, Rangers fans?

Delaware North

Boomstick Nachos – 2-feet of corn tortilla chips topped with braised beef American chili, jalapeno cheese sauce, tomato & chili relish, spring onions, jalapenos, sour cream.

Delaware North

Prime Burger - 100% British beef burger, brioche roll, jalapeno cheese sauce, crispy bacon

Dirty Beets Burger (Vegetarian) - Spinach & kale burger, beetroot bap, baby gem lettuce, beef tomato, jalapeno cheese sauce

Fat Rooster Chicken Burger - Crispy chicken fillet, brioche roll, gherkin (pickle) slaw, piri-piri mayo

Delaware North

Homeplate Nachos (Vegetarian) - Tortilla chips, jalapeno cheese sauce, tomato & chilli relish, spring onions, jalapenos, sour cream

Grilled Sausages with onions and peppers – Choice of the following:

- Bratwurst sausage

- Italian style sausage

- Traditional beef dog

- Bacon wrapped beef dog

- Bratwurst sausage - Italian style sausage - Traditional beef dog - Bacon wrapped beef dog Bacon wrapped hot dog – beef hot dog wrapped in bacon served in a soft bun

They also have created some tasty-sounding adult beverages.

Delaware North and MLB worked with Mondo Brewery to create a special brew for the MLB London Series events. Mondo, located 10 miles from London Stadium in Battersea, brewed a pale IPA.

One cocktail to celebrate each team. These will be served in a converted horse trailer throughout the ballpark:

The New Yorker - Doddies Gin with Fever Tree Indian Tonic with a classic twist of lemon.



The Bostonian - Caribbean dark rum punch, peach juice, muddle ginger, chai tea.

Finally, to give the fans overseas a glimpse into the Major League Baseball experience, check this out from the Delaware North press release:

In-seat Hawkers – Experience the entertaining delight of having vendors walking up and down the stadium stairs selling cold beer, peanuts, popcorn and hot dogs. Delaware North has brought an American "hawker trainer" to London to train British vendors how to "hawk" a variety of concession items to fans seated in the bowl. More than 150 newly trained vendors will be shouting catchy, humorous phrases throughout both games.

Fun!

Grab a Boomstick, New Yorker and call for a Hawker to throw you some peanuts while watching two of the most storied MLB franchises play regular-season action in London. That's a weekend for you.