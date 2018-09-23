Long-time White Sox broadcaster 'Hawk' Harrelson bids emotional farewell in home finale vs. Cubs
"Hawk" had been doing White Sox games for 35 years and is now retired
For the last 35 years, the man known as "Hawk" Harrelson has been calling White Sox games (he dialed back his workload these last few years), but he has now retired after calling the White Sox's final series versus the Cubs in 2018. Harrelson is very well known in the baseball world for some of his catch phrases:
- Yelling "stretch!" on a possible home run ball.
- "He gone!" for a White Sox pitcher recording a strikeout.
- "You can put it on the boooooooaaaaaaarrrrrrrrd ... YES! HELL YES!"
- "And this ballgame is ... ovah."
He's also pretty well known for being overly homerific (totally made that word up, but let's go with it) in the booth for his beloved White Sox and hating advanced metrics. He was never shy to go after umpires or opposing players on the air. In all, his entire personality was polarizing and he was wildly popular among White Sox fans.
Sunday was a nice sendoff for Hawk. Here's an extended version of highlights from his day:
Fans and both teams gave him a hand late and then after the game.
Finally, Hawk's final sign off:
And just like that ... he gone!
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Gregorius could miss rest of season
If Gregorius is unavailable, the Yankees would likely turn to Adeiny Hechavarria or Neil W...
-
MLB Sunday: Snell wins No. 21
Keep it right here for all of Sunday's MLB action
-
MLB hot seat tracker
Keep checking back for the latest rumors, firings and hires around the MLB managerial caro...
-
Who starts Wild Card Game for Brewers?
Will Craig Counsell go with Gio Gonzalez, Zach Davies, or his bullpen?
-
Examining the D-Backs collapse
Everyone but Paul Goldschmidt has stopped hitting
-
MLB Saturday: Braves wrap up NL East
Keep it right here for all of Saturday's MLB action