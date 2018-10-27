Longest World Series game in history: Dodgers, Red Sox set a new record in Game 3

Thanks to a pair of run-scoring errors in a wild 13th inning, the Dodgers and Red Sox are still playing Game 3 of the World Series at this very moment (GameTracker). The two teams have completed 14 innings as of this writing.

Game 3 was the 12th World Series game to go 12 innings and the fourth World Series Game to go 14 innings. It is the only World Series game to go 15 innings. Here are the longest World Series games in history by innings played:

2018 Game 3: Red Sox vs. Dodgers still playing in the 15th inning. 1916 Game 2: (Brooklyn) Dodgers beat Red Sox 2-1 in 14 innings.

2005 Game 3: White Sox beat Astros 7-5 in 14 innings. 2015 Game 1: Royals beat Mets 5-4 in 14 innings.

Furthermore, Game 3 is also the longest World Series game by time of game. Game 3 is already over the six-hour mark as of this writing. Here are the longest World Series games in history by time of game:

2018 Game 3: Red Sox vs. Dodgers in six hours and counting. 2005 Game 3: White Sox vs. Astros in five hours and 41 minutes. 2017 Game 5: Dodgers vs. Astros in five hours and 17 minutes. 2015 Game 1: Royals vs. Mets in five hours and nine minutes. 2000 Game 1: Yankees vs. Mets in four hours and 51 minutes.

Does anyone care about pace of play during a very exciting World Series game? Didn't think so.