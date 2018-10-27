Longest World Series game in history? Dodgers vs. Red Sox Game 3 closing in on most innings
Only three World Series games ever have been longer than Game 3
Thanks to Jackie Bradley Jr.'s game-tying eight-inning home run against Kenley Jansen, the Dodgers and Red Sox are still playing Game 3 of the World Series at this very moment (GameTracker). The two teams have completed 12 innings as of this writing.
Game 3 is already only the 12th World Series game in history to last at least 12 innings. Here are the only World Series games to go at least 13 innings:
- 1916 Game 2: (Brooklyn) Dodgers beat Red Sox 2-1 in 14 innings.
- 2005 Game 3: White Sox beat Astros 7-5 in 14 innings.
- 2015 Game 1: Royals beat Mets 5-4 in 14 innings.
- 2018 Game 3: Red Sox vs. Dodgers still playing in the 13th inning.
The longest World Series game by time is Game 3 in 2005, which went five hours and 41 minutes. The Dodgers and Red Sox are approaching that mark Friday night.
