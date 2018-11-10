Longtime Cubs starter Carlos Zambrano is pitching again and wants to return to the majors

Zambrano's chances of pitching in the majors are slim

Remember Carlos Zambrano? Once a mainstay for the Chicago Cubs, he hasn't been seen in the majors since 2012, when he posted a 91 ERA+ in 132 innings for the Miami Marlins. Now 37, Zambrano wants to return to the Show -- and he's even taken to pitching in the Venezuelan Winter League in order to make it happen.

Here's more, courtesy of the Chicago Tribune's Paul Sullivan:

Agent Barry Praver said Zambrano is serious about a return to the majors, though obviously it's a longshot.

Zambrano lost 30 pounds and looks much fitter than he ever was during his time with the Cubs, when he often flexed and bragged about his "six-pack" abs.

So far, Zambrano's winter-league experience hasn't gone well. He's appeared six times, throwing 12 1/3 innings and allowing 25 hits, 16 runs, and recording nearly as many walks (two) as strikeouts (four). Hey, there's a reason everyone involves seems to concede it's unlikely.

At minimum, this is a good way of remembering Zambrano's overlooked career. He tossed nearly 2,000 innings across parts of 12 seasons, posting a 120 ERA+. He finished with as many pitching Wins Above Replacement as John Lackey. Zambrano was also an effective hitter for a pitcher, ending up with a 62 career OPS+.

CBS Sports Staff

R.J. Anderson joined CBS Sports in 2016. He previously wrote for Baseball Prospectus, where he contributed to five of the New York Times bestselling annuals. His work has also appeared in Newsweek and... Full Bio

