LOOK: 53-year-old Rafael Palmeiro smashes a homer for his first indy-league hit

Rafael Palmeiro has made it very clear that he wants to return to Major League Baseball, and yes, he's done this in the year 2018.

At age 53 and more than a decade removed from his last appearance in the majors, the polarizing former slugger is now making his comeback intentions even clearer with, well, production at the plate.

Signed by the independent-league Cleburne Railroaders along with his son Patrick about a week into May, the four-time All-Star got his first hit with the Texas-based club this week, and it was none other than a towering home run to right field. With his Railroaders tied 2-2 in the fifth against the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks, the ex-MLB star unleashed maybe the game's loudest crack of the bat, going yard for the first time since playing for the Baltimore Orioles in 2005.

Here's the homer from the 53 year old off Trey McNutt of the @FMRedHawks. @CRRBaseball #SCtop10 pic.twitter.com/yyWlq5vkOA — Dom Izzo (@DomIzzoWDAY) May 22, 2018

Video of Palmeiro's homer, shared by WDAY's Dom Izzo, confirms that, at the very least, the 53-year-old can still handle independent league pitchers. Even if his bomb couldn't save the Railroaders from an extra-innings loss.

As CBS Sports' Dayn Snyder once noted, Palmeiro is one of just five players in MLB history with at least 500 home runs and 3,000 hits, but he's been barred from the Hall of Fame since testing positive for performance-enhancing drugs in 2005 -- the same year he vehemently denied using steroids at a congressional hearing.