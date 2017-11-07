LOOK: Aaron Judge announced as 'MLB The Show 18' video game cover athlete
Judge set the rookie record with 52 home runs this season
Next week, Yankees rookie slugger Aaron Judge will undoubtedly be named AL Rookie of the Year and could very well be named AL MVP as well. When you hit .287/.422/.627 and set a new rookie record with 52 home runs, you tend to bring home some hardware.
On Monday, Judge earned another honor. He was announced as the cover athlete for next season's edition of Sony's smash hit video game "MLB The Show 18." Here's the cover reveal:
The Future is Coming. @MLBTheShow 18’s cover athlete: Aaron Judge! https://t.co/XDuX2Yugka#TheShow18pic.twitter.com/2j5Qa6XL4G— MLB (@MLB) November 7, 2017
That is a good lookin' cover. Also, I'm glad the "MLB The Show 18" folks put one of the game's best young players on the cover this year. Last year Ken Griffey Jr. was the cover athlete. It was great for old guys like me. Young kids though? Eh, not the target audience.
The "MLB The Show" series is, truly, the best sports game out there. It's incredibly in-depth, and the gameplay itself is a blast. Here is the history of "MLB The Show" cover athletes:
- 2018: Aaron Judge, Yankees
- 2017: Ken Griffey Jr., Mariners
- 2016: Josh Donaldson, Blue Jays
- 2015: Yasiel Puig, Dodgers
- 2014: Miguel Cabrera, Tigers
- 2013: Andrew McCutchen, Pirates
- 2012: Adrian Gonzalez, Red Sox
- 2010 & 2011: Joe Mauer, Twins:
- 2009: Dustin Pedroia, Red Sox
- 2008: Ryan Howard, Phillies
- 2007: David Wright, Mets
- 2006: David Ortiz, Red Sox
One of these years Mike Trout will make it onto the cover. He's only the best baseball player on the planet.
