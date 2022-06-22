Baseball can produce some very special moments for young fans and one of them popped up during Tuesday's game between the Los Angeles Angels and Kansas City Royals. In the bottom of the second inning, Angels left-fielder Brandon Marsh flied out to Royals right-fielder MJ Melendez for the final out of the frame After Melendez made the catch, he decided to toss the ball into the stands as many players often do.

Upon Melendez throwing the ball into the stands, it was caught by an adult fan. After celebrating the catch, he tossed the ball down to a much younger fan that was sitting a few rows in front of him.

The fan's gesture of kindness was a special moment, but it wasn't where the story ended. The older fan probably thought that he was leaving the game empty-handed, but he would've been wrong.

In the bottom of the fourth inning, Angels first baseman Jared Walsh hit a solo home run to right field. In an ironic turn of events, the younger fan's father caught the home run ball. Following the young fan celebrating the catch with his father, he decided to return the favor to the older fan from earlier. The young fan tossed the second ball up to the older fan, returning the gesture from earlier in the game.

Take a look:

It was a truly special moment on both ends. It also didn't hurt that the fans got treated to a very exciting game, which ended with the Royals winning 12-11 in 11 innings.