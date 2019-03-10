LOOK: Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez announce engagement on Instagram

Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez are officially tying the knot. The duo announced on Instagram that they're engaged after just over two years of dating.

The pair began dating in February 2017, per ET, and have been all over social media and celebrity-occupied events ever since. They posted a photo of Lopez wearing her ring in front of a sunset, using the same photo for both of their posts.

Most recently, Lopez and A-Rod were seen at the Grammys together, at which Lopez was presenting an award.

Rodriguez, the retired 22-year MLB veteran who won a World Series with the 2009 Yankees, posted the photo with the classic caption "she said yes."

Whereas Lopez, the recording artist who has also starred in movies such as "Selena" and currently is the executive producer of "World of Dance," confirmed it with a lot of hearts.

It's a new power couple, but the most surprising thing might be that they weren't already married. The two have been so cozy on social media over the past few years it's easy to forget. Their wedding should be an extravagant affair.