Los Angeles Angels pitcher Dylan Bundy had a sickening start against the Yankees on Monday night. He didn't pitch much more poorly than he has all season, but this time, Bundy actually got sick.

Bundy threw up just behind the pitcher's mound in the second inning of his start. He ultimately was removed from the game as a result of heat exhaustion. At the time of first pitch, the temperature was 90 degrees in the Bronx, which certainly didn't make things any easier for Bundy.

The 28-year old pitcher only lasted 1.2 innings and surrendered two runs on four hits against the Yankees. Bundy threw up when Yankees second baseman D.J. LeMahieu was set to bat with two outs in the second inning and, as the above tweet explains, Brooklyn Nets start Kevin Durant had a front row seat to it all.

Jose Suarez entered the game in place of Bundy after the vomiting incident. Despite Bundy's less-than-stellar start, the Angels still managed to come away with a 5-3 win, thanks to another home run from phenom Shohei Ohtani.

It's certainly been a stomach-turning season for Bundy thus far. In 14 starts this season, Bundy has accumulated a 1-7 record to go along with an abysmal 6.78 ERA. In addition, the Angels right-hander has had a pair of outings in which he's given up seven runs.