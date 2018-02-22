LOOK: Angels prospect Jo Adell has got some serious hops
Adell shows part of the reason why Los Angeles drafted him 10th overall in 2017
The Angels drafted outfielder Jo Adell with the 10th-overall pick of the 2017 draft in part because of his elite athleticism. Across two rookie levels last season, the 18-year-old Adell batted a robust .325/.376/.532 with eight triples and as many steals in 49 games. As for that vaunted athleticism, Mr. Adell displayed it for us at the local gymnasium on Wednesday ...
And the people say: Larduhmercy. That, onlookers, measures up to 63 inches. So, yeah, Jo Adell just stuck the landing atop a Muggsy Bogues worth of boxes. You couldn't do that. I could, though. Disagree that I could do that? Say so in the comments section below.
Haha, just kidding, we don't have comments anymore.
-
MLB puts TV audience over ballpark fans
And, well, they're probably right
-
Awful MLB rule change being discussed?
Supposedly, MLB execs have discussed letting teams hit any three hitters they want in the...
-
MLB Free Agent Tracker for 2017-18
Keep tabs on the top 50 free agents on the market right here
-
Rays reportedly sign Carlos Gomez
After the departures of Steven Souza and Corey Dickerson, the Rays add a right-handed bat
-
O's sign Rasmus to minor-league deal
Rasmus essentially walked away from baseball during last season
-
Pitching prospect suspended
Forrest Whitley is the Astros' top pitching prospect and set to work in Double-A this year