LOOK: Angels prospect Jo Adell has got some serious hops

The Angels drafted outfielder Jo Adell with the 10th-overall pick of the 2017 draft in part because of his elite athleticism. Across two rookie levels last season, the 18-year-old Adell batted a robust .325/.376/.532 with eight triples and as many steals in 49 games. As for that vaunted athleticism, Mr. Adell displayed it for us at the local gymnasium on Wednesday ...

And the people say: Larduhmercy. That, onlookers, measures up to 63 inches. So, yeah, Jo Adell just stuck the landing atop a Muggsy Bogues worth of boxes. You couldn't do that. I could, though. Disagree that I could do that? Say so in the comments section below.

