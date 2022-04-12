Los Angeles Angels star Shohei Ohtani took the baseball world by storm during the 2021 season as he earned American League MVP honors. He hasn't exactly enjoyed the same success through the opening week of the 2022 campaign, though.

So, Ohtani is now resorting to some interesting tactics in order to wake up his bat. During Monday's game against the Miami Marlins, the Angels slugger jokingly gave his baseball bat CPR.

Ohtani was clearly trying to bring some humor to his struggles as he let out a chuckle when cameras caught him administering the life-saving tactic.

The Angels star is currently hitting just .143 with five strikeouts to his credit in his first five games this season. Ohtani went 1-for-4 with a run scored in Monday's contest. He ended up scoring on a Brandon Marsh three-run home run in the first inning, which proved to be all the offense that Los Angeles would need in a 6-2 win.

Ohtani hasn't had the same struggles on the mound. In the Angels' Opening Day 3-1 loss to the Houston Astros, Ohtani surrendered just one run on four hits and registered nine strikeouts in 4.2 innings of work.

When a player is struggling, sometimes they'll resort to any tactic in order to break out of their slump. Perhaps Ohtani believes that he truly needs to bring his bat back to life if he wants to start blasting homers again.