The rundown can be one of the more interesting sequences during the course of a Major League Baseball game. The latest example came on Sunday, thanks to Cubs first baseman Anthony Rizzo. He provided fans a moment of sheer hilarity during a rundown in a game against the Braves.

During the fourth inning of Sunday's contest, Braves first baseman Freddie Freeman got caught in a rundown between second and third base. As Freeman was retreating in an effort to make it back to second base, Rizzo -- who was wearing a microphone -- had the ball and screamed "FREDERICK!" as he chased down Freeman.

The play ended with Rizzo tossing the ball over to shortstop Javier Baez, who slapped the tag on Freeman to end the inning. Right after Freeman was tagged off, he couldn't help but laugh regarding the situation.

Freeman was attempting to advance to third base on a sacrifice fly by Travis d'Arnaud. However, Cubs right fielder Jason Heyward threw over to third base and Rizzo cut off the throw in the middle of the diamond. Then Rizzo ended up catching Freeman between second and third base, where he eventually recorded the out.

The sequence didn't factor into the outcome of the game too much, as the Braves came away with a 13-4 win. Despite the mental error, Freeman did go two-for-four with an RBI and a pair of runs scored.

Regardless of the outcome, RIzzo certainly gave us one of the funniest moments of the 2021 season thus far.