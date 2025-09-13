Anthony Rizzo, the three-time All-Star first baseman who announced his retirement from Major League Baseball earlier this week, was honored on Saturday by the Chicago Cubs prior to and throughout their 5-4 loss versus the Tampa Bay Rays (box score).

The festivities began before the game, when the Cubs played the following tribute video:

Rizzo then threw out the ceremonial first pitch …

… and was part of an All-Star trio, alongside singer Eddie Vender and model Cindy Crawford, who came together to sing "Take Me Out to the Ballgame" during the seventh inning stretch:

Oh, and Rizzo had one other memorable moment on Saturday. He took in the game from the bleachers, and he was nearly in the right place at the right time to secure Moisés Ballesteros' first big-league home run in the bottom of the second inning. Take a look:

In Rizzo's defense, he only ever appeared in one game as an outfielder. The angles are different out there.

Rizzo, 36 as of early August, spent 10 of his 14 big-league seasons with the Cubs. He hit .261/361/.467 (123 OPS+) with 303 home runs and 40.4 Wins Above Replacement, according to Baseball Reference's estimates. In addition to those aforementioned three All-Star Game appearances, he also won four Gold Glove Awards and a Silver Slugger Award.

Rizzo will always have a place in Cubs franchise lore for other reasons. He secured the final out in the 2016 World Series against the now-Cleveland Guardians, ending Chicago's 108-year championship drought.

In addition to the Cubs, Rizzo suited up for the San Diego Padres and New York Yankees, the latter of whom he spent three and a half seasons with. He was originally drafted by the Boston Red Sox.

Rizzo is expected to serve as an ambassador to the Cubs organization.