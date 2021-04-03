An Arizona baseball player got one of the most serendipitous inside-the-park home runs on Friday when the opposing Arizona State outfielder who was chasing the ball got stuck in the outfield fence while trying to retrieve the ball. The bizarre play helped shift momentum in the Wildcats' favor against their in-state rivals and helped propel them to an eventual 7-6 victory over the Sun Devils.

The play happened in the top of the sixth with Tanner O'Tremba at the plate for Arizona. The sophomore hit a liner down the third base foul line which would have been good for extra bases on its own, but ASU left fielder Hunter Jump inadvertently assisted the batter when his left foot got stuck on the fence while trying to make a play. Jump threw his arms in the air as if to try and get the umpire's attention to call time, but the play continued and O'Tremba was able to round the bases to tie things up at four a piece.

The umpiring crew at the park stuck with the decision that the ball was live. All Sun Devils manager Tracy Smith could really do was shrug his shoulders about it after the game.

"I've never seen that. The rule doesn't allow a player being wedged into a wall. It's only the ball," Smith said, per House of Sparky. "The fact that he got his foot caught in the fence just didn't matter. I think he did the right thing given the situation he was in. Just a really unfortunate play."

ASU was able to jump back ahead 6-4 in the seventh inning, but the Wildcats were able to come back in the eighth with a three-run frame that gave them a 7-6 lead that would hold for the final score.