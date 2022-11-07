Prominent among the spoils of triumph is the championship parade, and the Houston Astros – winners of the 2022 World Series – had theirs on Monday in their home city.
The Astros prevailed in six games over the Philadelphia Phillies, and the Astros along the way became the first team since the 2013 Red Sox to clinch the World Series at home. So it's been a good few days for Houston and environs, as you're about to see.
The parade route followed a three-mile path through downtown Houston, which made it roughly twice the length of the parade route for the team's 2017 championship. Here's a look:
#WorldSeries parade will be tomorrow at 12pm‼️— City of Houston (@HoustonTX) November 6, 2022
Please utilize @METROHouston or ride share to get to the Parade. Services from @METROHouston will be free tomorrow. ⚾️⚾️🥳🥳
#LevelUp #WorldSeries2022 pic.twitter.com/C0GI1AmqCP
Back in 2017, an estimated 750,000 to 1 million people showed up for the parade, and Monday's attendance was expected to surpass that. Good weather and free rides on city transit helped, as did the fact that school was canceled for the entire Houston Independent School District:
As for the parade itself, it indeed appeared to be heavily attended:
7 mins ‼️🥳🤘🏽📣⚾️ pic.twitter.com/iytXu7qCpN— City of Houston (@HoustonTX) November 7, 2022
Exhibit B in support of this stirring claim:
We want Houston 📢 pic.twitter.com/2j97dhg2Q9— 2X WS CHAMP Mika (@mikaylaa_cm) November 7, 2022
And:
A little over an hour till we kick off the big parade! Downtown Houston is rockin this morning!! Goooo Astros!! pic.twitter.com/DDtWx0HtWN— Mycah Hatfield (@MycahABC13) November 7, 2022
The scene on the light rail at 9:10am. This parade might be 2,000,000 people. #levelup #astros #parade pic.twitter.com/TIJr1wbjXj— Apollo Media (@ApolloHOU) November 7, 2022
Houston Astros Parade Celebration "Cool" 💦🏆⚾ pic.twitter.com/utqCQBqamT— Ronnie Kubin (@KubinRonnie) November 7, 2022
#HOUSTON! Look at just how many people lined up in downtown for the #Astros Victory Parade. This was just moments before it began via Air 11. @KHOU pic.twitter.com/55nz90pcZM— Maria E. Aguilera (@maria_aguilera) November 7, 2022
Now for the guests of honor:
Astros leave Minute Maid Park for the parade pic.twitter.com/zh5hYdCcFT— Brian McTaggart (@brianmctaggart) November 7, 2022
The Fab Five. 🏆🏆 pic.twitter.com/DrQYgaRrrP— Houston Astros (@astros) November 7, 2022
Also on hand was sales professional Mattress Mack:
Houston legends. 🐐 pic.twitter.com/2gSG8m8JCy— Houston Astros (@astros) November 7, 2022
In keeping with ancient parade tradition we shall refer to the modes of conveyance as "floats." Here are some floats:
CHAMPIONSHIP PARADE: 🗣️🗣️🗣️🗣️ The #Astros championship parade is underway in downtown Houston. Listen to this energy! #Levelup https://t.co/G7hvJkN3y2 pic.twitter.com/0NxSxfglZ8— Nick Natario (@NickABC13) November 7, 2022
One of those floats was, yes, the Mack:
The man who won $75M betting on the Astros to win the World Series: @MattressMack 💰 pic.twitter.com/vVt0rMGMtc— FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) November 7, 2022
Since this is the second time Mack has appeared herein, you may consider the above to be, yes, the return of the Mack.
On second thought, maybe this is the real guest of honor:
Got NASA's manned Mars rover in the Astros parade hell yeah pic.twitter.com/4WULNZT2wn— Daniel’s Cool Web Page (@gingerhiggz) November 7, 2022
As you would expect, manager (and future Hall of Famer) Dusty Baker was in the house:
Astros Manager Dusty Baker in the 2022 World Series victory parade. #khou11 pic.twitter.com/9JhcsUXdz1— The Bishop (@BillBishopKHOU) November 7, 2022
And where Dusty goes, so go the "Dusty" chants:
#Crowd explodes as players and @DustyBaker70 pass by!! @astros #WorldSeries parade. #KHOU11 #Levelup pic.twitter.com/Q8aFH5sbVn— Shern-Min Chow 🙋🏻 (@ShernMinKHOU) November 7, 2022
For those wondering, yes, Dusty does indeed brandish the sweatbands even at a World Series parade:
Rock it, Dusty. pic.twitter.com/ZiBuNsKwHm— MLB (@MLB) November 7, 2022
The second-best mascot in the 2022 World Series was also there:
ORBIT IN THE HOUSE! #khou #HouNews #WorldSeriesparade #worldseries @astros— KHOU 11 News Houston (@KHOU) November 7, 2022
LIVE COVERAGE: https://t.co/Qcox1vtAsu pic.twitter.com/8TRGPBxD8s
Forthwith: World Series and ALCS MVP Jeremy Pena ...
MVP #3 @Jpena221 pic.twitter.com/bB6SFXd217— Hobart Kid #69 (@idkjorrge) November 7, 2022
The 2017 parade established the Houston baseball tradition of "throwing the hat back up the exterior of the parking garage to the person who perhaps intentionally dropped it," and the the 2022 parade is blessedly carrying on that proud legacy:
A tradition as old as time pic.twitter.com/kFplWKJjCv— Apollo Media (@ApolloHOU) November 7, 2022
Ticker tape plus the dude who crushed the game-changing home run in Saturday's clincher? That's how you finish up strong:
Yordan Alvarez: #WorldSeries Champ pic.twitter.com/Mi4HrHwWs1— Houston Astros (@astros) November 7, 2022
Congrats to the Astros and, most of all, the schoolchildren of Houston.