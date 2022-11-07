Prominent among the spoils of triumph is the championship parade, and the Houston Astros – winners of the 2022 World Series – had theirs on Monday in their home city.

The Astros prevailed in six games over the Philadelphia Phillies, and the Astros along the way became the first team since the 2013 Red Sox to clinch the World Series at home. So it's been a good few days for Houston and environs, as you're about to see.

The parade route followed a three-mile path through downtown Houston, which made it roughly twice the length of the parade route for the team's 2017 championship. Here's a look:

Back in 2017, an estimated 750,000 to 1 million people showed up for the parade, and Monday's attendance was expected to surpass that. Good weather and free rides on city transit helped, as did the fact that school was canceled for the entire Houston Independent School District:

As for the parade itself, it indeed appeared to be heavily attended:

Exhibit B in support of this stirring claim:

And:

Now for the guests of honor:

Also on hand was sales professional Mattress Mack:

In keeping with ancient parade tradition we shall refer to the modes of conveyance as "floats." Here are some floats:

One of those floats was, yes, the Mack:

Since this is the second time Mack has appeared herein, you may consider the above to be, yes, the return of the Mack.

On second thought, maybe this is the real guest of honor:

As you would expect, manager (and future Hall of Famer) Dusty Baker was in the house:

And where Dusty goes, so go the "Dusty" chants:

For those wondering, yes, Dusty does indeed brandish the sweatbands even at a World Series parade:

The second-best mascot in the 2022 World Series was also there:

Forthwith: World Series and ALCS MVP Jeremy Pena ...

The 2017 parade established the Houston baseball tradition of "throwing the hat back up the exterior of the parking garage to the person who perhaps intentionally dropped it," and the the 2022 parade is blessedly carrying on that proud legacy:

Ticker tape plus the dude who crushed the game-changing home run in Saturday's clincher? That's how you finish up strong:

Congrats to the Astros and, most of all, the schoolchildren of Houston.